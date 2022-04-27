'Top BCCI official' forcefully attending IPL meetings? Fans demand name

A few months back, Sourav Ganguly was accused of attending selection meets and abusing his power. Meanwhile, a top BCCI has again been accused of forcefully attending IPL Governing Council meets.

In case fans can recall, the reigning president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), Sourav Ganguly, was accused of forcefully attending selection meetings. Meanwhile, something similar has emerged again this term. A renowned journalist has revealed that a top BCCI official is not misusing his powers to forcefully attend the Indian Premier League (IPL) Governing Council meetings.

Earlier, some members of the selection committee reportedly admitted to feeling intimidated by Ganguly's presence during the team selection. Meanwhile, the journalist who made the most recent claim regarding the official attending IPL GC meets has refrained from revealing the official's name. Although BCCI owns the IPL, it has a separate committee headed by Brijesh Patel (Chairman).

The journalist K Shrinivas Rao wrote on Twitter, "Earlier a BCCI official was unnecessarily interfering with affairs of team selection & insisting on attending selection committee meetings. These days, this official interferes in affairs of IPL & insists on attending IPL governing council meetings. Why? Such a major conflict!"

Meanwhile, fans demanded the name of that top BCCI official from the journalist, with some urging him to stop being so protective. While many felt that it was Ganguly himself, some thought it would be revealed in October, when Ganguly is expected to relinquish his position as the BCCI President. Check out the mixed reactions from fans here.