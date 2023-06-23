Women's Ashes, 2023: Ellyse Perry misses out on Ashes Test hundred, Australia reach 328/7 at stumps on Day 1

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Australia's innings came to a close with a total of 328/7 at the end of the day's play. Initially, it seemed like Australia, led by Ellyse Perry, had dominated the day's proceedings.

    However, the English bowling pair of Sophie Ecclestone and Lauren Filer displayed great resilience in the final session, bouncing back after rain disrupted the afternoon session, leading to an early tea break with five overs lost.

    After tea, Australia resumed their innings at 213/3 but suffered an early setback as Jess Jonassen fell victim to the impressive Sophie Ecclestone. Ecclestone bowled tirelessly, delivering 31 overs, including six maidens, and claimed figures of 3/71.

    In the same over, Ecclestone struck once again, dismissing opposing captain Alyssa Healy for a duck, thereby dismantling Australia's middle order. The highlight of the match came when debutant Lauren Filer took a crucial wicket, dismissing Ellyse Perry for 99. Perry, who was on the verge of a well-deserved Test century, aggressively played a length ball but was caught in the gully region.

    Despite the setbacks, Ashleigh Gardner (40) and Annabel Sutherland (39*) showcased resilience, forging a partnership of 77 runs for the seventh wicket. At one point, Australia seemed poised to surpass the 400-run mark in their innings. However, Lauren Bell intervened with the new ball, inducing an outside edge from Gardner, thus breaking the partnership.

    Currently, Annabel Sutherland remains unbeaten, accompanied by Alana King, who plays for the Trent Rockets in The Hundred and considers this venue as her home ground. Nat Sciver and Katherine Brunt, prominent English bowlers, had limited opportunities to showcase their skills, with Sophia Dunkley getting a chance to roll her arm for a couple of overs towards the end of the day's play.

