    Ashes 2023: Hayden and Healy dismiss Ollie Robinson as a 'Forgettable Cricketer'

    Matthew Hayden and Ian Healy, renowned Australian cricket icons, have dismissed England's Ollie Robinson, branding him as a forgettable cricketer. Robinson came under scrutiny for his conduct and use of verbal taunts during the Ashes opener at Edgbaston.

    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Jun 22, 2023, 7:56 PM IST

    Former Australian Opener, Matthew Hayden and wicket-keeping Ian Healy have both expressed their dismissive views on England pacer Ollie Robinson. Hayden referred to Robinson as a "forgettable cricketer," while Healy responded with a blunt "Who, Ollie?" when asked about the 29-year-old quick.

    Robinson faced criticism for his use of expletives during the sendoff of Australian opener Usman Khawaja, who scored 141 runs in the first innings of the Ashes opener at Edgbaston. However, Robinson was unable to break the partnership between tail-enders Pat Cummins and Nathan Lyon in the second innings, allowing Australia to secure a victory and a 1-0 series lead.

    Also Read: Ashes 2023: Brendon McCullum wants to go harder despite Ashes 2023 opener loss

    Hayden dismissed him as a forgettable cricketer. He highlighted Robinson's bowling speed of 124 kmph and criticised his confrontational behaviour. Robinson refused to apologise for his verbal sendoff of Khawaja.

    "A fast bowler that is bowling 124 (kmph) and he's got a mouth from the south," said Hayden about Robinson, who refused to apologise for his foul-mouthed send-off of Khawaja.

    Healy took his dismissal of Robinson even further, seemingly unaware of his existence when asked about him. He simply responded with a sarcastic "Who, Ollie Robinson?"

    Also Read: Ashes 2023: Ricky Ponting raises concerns over England's approach after first Test defeat

    Hayden emphasised the importance of aggressive play and mentioned David Warner as someone who can confidently face bowlers like Robinson, dismissing their slower pace.

    The second Test of the Ashes series is scheduled to take place at Lord's on June 28.

    Last Updated Jun 22, 2023, 7:58 PM IST
