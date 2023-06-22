Ashes 2023: Tim Paine lauds Australia's 'versatility and confidence' after winning Edgbaston thriller

Former Test skipper Tim Paine believes Australia has an advantage over England in the Ashes due to their ability to play at different tempos

Former Test skipper of the touring side, Tim Paine, believes that Australia has an advantage over England in the Ashes due to their ability to play at different tempos, while England predominantly plays in a "really hard" style. Paine, who had stepped down as Australia captain before the last Ashes series, praised Australia's versatility and expressed confidence in their game adapting to various conditions. After a thrilling victory in the Ashes opener at Edgbaston, Australia looks forward to the second Test at Lord's.

"England, we know are going to go one way, they're going to go really hard," Paine told 'Sen Radio' on Wednesday.

"I think from what I've seen earlier and what I thought going into the series, I think that's where Australia have got the advantage."

Also Read: Ashes 2023: Brendon McCullum wants to go harder despite Ashes 2023 opener loss

Paine said he had exchanged text messages post the opening Ashes Test victory with Cummins and the skipper sounded thrilled.

"I actually spoke to Pat Cummins on text yesterday (Tuesday). He said, 'We've got one back for us', yeah look, it was nice sitting on my couch."

The former Australia captain admitted that when the eighth Australian wicket, Alex Carey, fell at a score of 227 while chasing a target of 282, he nearly lost hope in his team. However, the resilient partnership of Pat Cummins (44 not out) and Nathan Lyon (16 not out) managed to secure a remarkable victory from what seemed like an imminent defeat.

"At 4 am (Australia time) I must admit, when Alex Carey got out and Nathan Lyon strolled to the crease, I contemplated going to bed because I didn't want to have to watch the English win.

"But gee, what a partnership, it was two experienced, hardened cricketers, two absolute winners. It was an amazing partnership and a great Test match to watch made even better by the fact that we're on the right side of it for once."

Also Read: Ashes 2023: Ricky Ponting raises concerns over England's approach after first Test defeat

Tim Paine feels that Australia will get better as the series progresses.

"I think Australia as the series will go on will get better and better. I think there was some clear strategy from both sides, whether it's attack or defence when a Test match goes for five days, you've got to be able to do both. With a series that goes for five Test matches, you're going to have to do both."