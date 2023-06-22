Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Ashes 2023: Tim Paine lauds Australia's 'versatility and confidence' after winning Edgbaston thriller

    Former Test skipper Tim Paine believes Australia has an advantage over England in the Ashes due to their ability to play at different tempos

    Ashes 2023: Tim Paine lauds Australia's 'versatility and confidence' after winning Edgbaston thriller osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Jun 22, 2023, 5:41 PM IST

    Former Test skipper of the touring side, Tim Paine, believes that Australia has an advantage over England in the Ashes due to their ability to play at different tempos, while England predominantly plays in a "really hard" style. Paine, who had stepped down as Australia captain before the last Ashes series, praised Australia's versatility and expressed confidence in their game adapting to various conditions. After a thrilling victory in the Ashes opener at Edgbaston, Australia looks forward to the second Test at Lord's.

    "England, we know are going to go one way, they're going to go really hard," Paine told 'Sen Radio' on Wednesday.

    "I think from what I've seen earlier and what I thought going into the series, I think that's where Australia have got the advantage."

    Also Read: Ashes 2023: Brendon McCullum wants to go harder despite Ashes 2023 opener loss

    Paine said he had exchanged text messages post the opening Ashes Test victory with Cummins and the skipper sounded thrilled.

    "I actually spoke to Pat Cummins on text yesterday (Tuesday). He said, 'We've got one back for us', yeah look, it was nice sitting on my couch."

    The former Australia captain admitted that when the eighth Australian wicket, Alex Carey, fell at a score of 227 while chasing a target of 282, he nearly lost hope in his team. However, the resilient partnership of Pat Cummins (44 not out) and Nathan Lyon (16 not out) managed to secure a remarkable victory from what seemed like an imminent defeat.

    "At 4 am (Australia time) I must admit, when Alex Carey got out and Nathan Lyon strolled to the crease, I contemplated going to bed because I didn't want to have to watch the English win.

    "But gee, what a partnership, it was two experienced, hardened cricketers, two absolute winners. It was an amazing partnership and a great Test match to watch made even better by the fact that we're on the right side of it for once."

    Also Read: Ashes 2023: Ricky Ponting raises concerns over England's approach after first Test defeat

    Tim Paine feels that Australia will get better as the series progresses.

    "I think Australia as the series will go on will get better and better. I think there was some clear strategy from both sides, whether it's attack or defence when a Test match goes for five days, you've got to be able to do both. With a series that goes for five Test matches, you're going to have to do both."

    Last Updated Jun 22, 2023, 5:42 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Ashes 2023: Brendon McCullum wants to go harder despite Ashes 2023 opener loss osf

    Ashes 2023: Brendon McCullum wants to go harder despite Ashes 2023 opener loss

    ODI World Cup 2023: Setback for PCB as ICC, BCCI reject change of venue for Pakistan's games osf

    ODI World Cup 2023: Setback for PCB as ICC, BCCI reject change of venue for Pakistan's games

    Ashes 2023: ICC penalises England and Australia for slow over-rate in Edgbaston Test; docks WTC points osf

    Ashes 2023: ICC penalises England and Australia for slow over-rate in Edgbaston Test; docks WTC points

    MS Dhoni's determination and commitment shine through amidst knee injury osf

    CSK CEO lauds MS Dhoni's commitment and leadership during IPL 2023 despite knee injury

    ICC Test Rankings: Ashwin maintains top spot in bowlers; Root dethrone Labuschagne as World No.1 batter snt

    ICC Test Rankings: Ashwin maintains top spot in bowlers; Root dethrones Labuschagne as World No.1 batter

    Recent Stories

    Skull Island Season 2: Know anticipated release date, cast and more ADC

    Skull Island Season 2: Know anticipated release date, cast and more

    Certificate forgery case: Accused K Vidya sent to judicial custody anr

    Certificate forgery case: Accused K Vidya sent to judicial custody till July 6

    Nothing Phone 2 price storage variant leaked ahead of July launch Here is how it may COST you gcw

    Nothing Phone (2) price leaked ahead of July launch; Here's how it may COST you

    Missing Titanic submersible: From sinking in 1912 to exploring wreckage - voyage through time (PHOTOS) snt

    Missing Titanic submersible: From sinking in 1912 to exploring wreckage - voyage through time (PHOTOS)

    Make your money work for you; LINK UNI & BEASTS

    Make your money work for you; LINK UNI & BEASTS

    Recent Videos

    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter vma

    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter

    Video Icon
    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video MAH

    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video

    Video Icon
    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon