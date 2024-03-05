Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Warning against fake accounts: Sarfaraz Khan's father exposes scams targeting aspiring cricketers

    Naushad Khan, the father of Indian cricketer Sarfaraz Khan, issues a cautionary message against the rise of fake social media accounts impersonating him. 

    Warning against fake accounts: Sarfaraz Khan's father exposes scams targeting aspiring cricketers
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Mar 5, 2024, 7:38 PM IST

    Sarfaraz Khan's father issued a warning and criticised false accounts disseminating rumors about his son's IPL selection on social media. Naushad Khan, the father of the Indian cricketer, cautioned cricket enthusiasts about fraudulent accounts posing as him on various platforms. These accounts were found soliciting money under the guise of facilitating IPL net bowler opportunities, cricket academy admissions, and selection into state teams.

    In a video message, Naushad emphasised the prevalence of these fake accounts, urging aspiring cricketers to trust in their abilities and hard work instead of falling victim to scams. He clarified that he is not associated with any IPL team and is not involved in coaching, urging people not to believe such deceptive claims. Naushad shared his concern about the misleading solicitations and encouraged young cricketers to stay focused on their skills without succumbing to fraudulent tactics.

    “On my name, a lot of people have made fake accounts on Facebook and Instagram. On the pretext of getting entry into the IPL as net bowlers, or for state, academy selection, those accounts are asking kids for money.

    “I request you to not believe them and trust your own hard work. I am not associated with any IPL team, and neither am I coaching anywhere. Please don't believe them. Thank you so much!,” he concluded.

    Last Updated Mar 5, 2024, 7:50 PM IST
