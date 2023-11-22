Suryakumar Yadav opens up about World Cup loss; says will take time to heal

Suryakumar Yadav acknowledges that the healing process from the World Cup loss will require time but expresses his enthusiasm to lead a new team into the T20 series against Australia. Reflecting on the exemplary leadership of Rohit Sharma in the World Cup, Surya commends Rohit for translating team discussions into actions on the field. Despite the disappointment of the recent ODI World Cup final, Surya looks ahead to the T20 series with optimism, emphasizing the rejuvenation of a fresh team for the challenge.

As India and Australia gear up for the five-match T20 series merely 96 hours after the World Cup final, Surya recognises the demanding schedule of international cricket. When asked about the heart-wrenching Sunday night, Surya acknowledges the difficulty of moving on immediately but stresses the importance of facing the new day with a positive outlook. He appreciates the support from fans and families, highlighting the pride in India's positive and skillful display throughout the World Cup.

Addressing the absence of key players like Rohit, Virat Kohli, and K L Rahul, Surya notes the infusion of IPL performers in the T20 squad, highlighting the untested yet promising talents such as Rinku Singh and Tilak Varma. Emphasizing a selfless team approach, Surya urges the squad to prioritize team success over personal milestones, fostering a fearless mindset crucial for upcoming competitions, including the 2024 T20 World Cup.

As the team deliberates on the wicket-keeper batter position between Jitesh Sharma and Ishan Kishan, Surya underscores the importance of continuity, citing Ishan's consistent performance in various positions. With an eye on the future, he encourages the squad to embrace fearlessness, setting the tone for critical games ahead. The decision on the wicket-keeper batter will be made later, with both candidates considered as front runners.

"Keeping the (2024) T20 World Cup in mind, all the games we are going to play are very important. I want us to be fearless." Who among Jitesh Sharma and Ishan Kishan will be the designated wicket-keeper batter in the team? "Ishan has been doing well, we wanted to keep continuity. He has been doing really well for us, including the Asia Cup and World Cup, batting in different positions. Both of them are front runners. We will take a call tonight," Surya said with a laugh."

Also Read: Rohit Sharma opts to step back from T20 internationals; future uncertain: Report