Sanju Samson to miss Kerala's next two Ranji Trophy matches

Kerala is gearing up for its fourth Ranji Trophy match of the season, starting on November 6th, against Uttar Pradesh at home.

Having completed three matches in the Ranji Trophy, Kerala currently holds the second position in Group C of the points table. With a win against Punjab and draws against Karnataka and Bengal, Kerala has accumulated eight points. Haryana leads the table with 13 points from three matches. Third placed Karnataka and level on points with Kerala but separated by run rate.

Kerala prepares for its fourth match, starting on November 6th, against Uttar Pradesh at St. Xavier's College Ground. Sanju Samson will miss his second consecutive match for Kerala, having also missed the Bengal game. He played only against Karnataka, a match interrupted by rain and left unfinished, with Samson unbeaten at the crease. He also missed the opening match against Punjab due to national team duty.

Samson's absence is due to his participation in the upcoming T20I series away to South Africa. The first T20I is scheduled for November 8th, coinciding with the four day Ranji Trophy match against UP. The Indian team will depart for South Africa in the coming days. Samson will also miss Kerala's fifth match against Haryana on November 13th, as the final T20I against South Africa is on November 15th. He is expected to return for the clash against Madhya Pradesh on the November 23rd.

India's T20I squad against South Africa: Suryakumar Yadav (C), Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson, Rinku Singh, Tilak Varma, Jitesh Sharma, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Ramandeep Singh, Varun Chakravarthy, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Avesh Khan, Yash Dayal.

