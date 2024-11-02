Sanju Samson to miss Kerala's next two Ranji Trophy matches

Kerala is gearing up for its fourth Ranji Trophy match of the season, starting on November 6th, against Uttar Pradesh at home. 

cricket Sanju Samson to miss Kerala's next two Ranji Trophy Matches scr
Author
Sreejith CR
First Published Nov 2, 2024, 12:04 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 2, 2024, 12:04 PM IST

Having completed three matches in the Ranji Trophy, Kerala currently holds the second position in Group C of the points table. With a win against Punjab and draws against Karnataka and Bengal, Kerala has accumulated eight points. Haryana leads the table with 13 points from three matches. Third placed Karnataka and level on points with Kerala but separated by run rate. 

Also read:  Sai Sudharsan scores century as India A fights back against Australia A

Kerala prepares for its fourth match, starting on November 6th, against Uttar Pradesh at St. Xavier's College Ground. Sanju Samson will miss his second consecutive match for Kerala, having also missed the Bengal game. He played only against Karnataka, a match interrupted by rain and left unfinished, with Samson unbeaten at the crease. He also missed the opening match against Punjab due to national team duty. 

Samson's absence is due to his participation in the upcoming T20I series away to South Africa. The first T20I is scheduled for November 8th, coinciding with the four day Ranji Trophy match against UP. The Indian team will depart for South Africa in the coming days. Samson will also miss Kerala's fifth match against Haryana on November 13th, as the final T20I against South Africa is on November 15th. He is expected to return for the clash against Madhya Pradesh on the November 23rd.

India's T20I squad against South Africa: Suryakumar Yadav (C), Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson, Rinku Singh, Tilak Varma, Jitesh Sharma, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Ramandeep Singh, Varun Chakravarthy, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Avesh Khan, Yash Dayal.

Also read: 'Shreyas Iyer was No.1 in our list, but...': KKR CEO on parting ways with IPL-winning captain (WATCH)

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

cricket IND vs NZ 2024: India Near First Innings Lead Against New Zealand in Mumbai Test scr

IND vs NZ 2024: India close to taking lead against New Zealand

Shreyas Iyer was No.1 in our list, but KKR CEO on parting ways with IPL-winning captain (WATCH) snt

'Shreyas Iyer was No.1 in our list, but...': KKR CEO on parting ways with IPL-winning captain (WATCH)

cricket Sai Sudharsan scores century as India A fights back against Australia A scr

Sai Sudharsan scores century as India A fights back against Australia A

Virat Kohli's EPIC dance moves to 'My Name is Lakhan' sets fans at Wankhede stadium abuzz, WATCH viral video shk

Virat Kohli's EPIC dance moves to 'My Name is Lakhan' sets fans at Wankhede stadium abuzz, WATCH viral video

IPL 2025 retentions why KKR faced Rs 69 crore deduction despite spending only Rs 57 crore Explained snt

IPL 2025 retentions: Why KKR faced Rs 69 crore deduction despite spending only Rs 57 crore | Explained

Recent Stories

6 Essential nutrients to boost your immune system RTM

6 Essential nutrients to boost your immune system

Want to open a shop at a railway station? Here's everything you need to know RTM

Want to open a shop at a railway station? Here’s everything you need to know

Amitabh Bachchan REVEALS daughter in law Aishwarya Rai's brave journey of motherhood gcw

Amitabh Bachchan praises Aishwarya’s endurance during Aaradhya’s birth

Amitabh Bachchan REVEALS daughter in law Aishwarya Rai's brave journey of motherhood gcw

Amitabh Bachchan praises Aishwarya’s endurance during Aaradhya’s birth

Scientist exits KBC midway to give others a shot; Amitabh Bachchan gets emotional [WATCH] RTM

Scientist exits KBC midway to give others a shot; Amitabh Bachchan gets emotional [WATCH]

Recent Videos

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

Video Icon