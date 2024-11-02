'Shreyas Iyer was No.1 in our list, but...': KKR CEO on parting ways with IPL-winning captain (WATCH)

Kolkata Knight Riders CEO Venky Mysore has addressed the franchise's decision not to retain Shreyas Iyer, who captained the team to its third IPL title earlier this year. In an interview with RevSportz, Mysore stated that Iyer was their top choice for retention, but ultimately, circumstances did not align. For context, KKR has retained Rinku Singh, Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, Varun Chakravarthy, Harshit Rana, and Ramandeep Singh ahead of the IPL 2025 mega-auction scheduled for later this month.

Mysore emphasized that the retention process relies on mutual agreement between the player and the franchise, highlighting that no team has the unilateral right to make the final decision.

Also read: IPL 2025 retentions: Why KKR faced Rs 69 crore deduction despite spending only Rs 57 crore | Explained

"You know, the interesting thing about retentions, I mean, there are so many aspects to it and forces at play. But I think what is fundamental to a retention that most people don't sometimes understand, many people do, but some don't is that it's a matter of mutually agreeing. It's not a one-sided right that the franchise has. The player has to also consider various factors and agree," Mysore said.

"So, somewhere along the line, if that agreement doesn't happen because of various factors, money or somebody wants to test their value or whatever it is, you know, that influences that decision also, eventually. But, I mean, he was number one on our list, so to say. Obviously, you know, he's captain and we have to build everything around the leadership. And we picked him specifically in 22 for that. But unfortunately, he was injured in 23. When he came back, the moment he came back, he got his captaincy back," he added.

Mysore further noted that while he shares a strong personal rapport with Shreyas Iyer, the decision to enter the auction pool ultimately rests with the player. He emphasized that every athlete has the right to assess and determine their own market value.

"We made it very clear that it's yours when you come back. So, he's been a very integral part, done a terrific job. I enjoy a personal rapport with him. But, you know, end of the day, people also have to make their own decisions and decide on what's best for them and the direction that they want to go. And the commercial value, etc, is a very important aspect of it. So, when you put it all together, we've been very fortunate over the years," the KKR CEO added.

"I've done this for 14 years. I tell people, I've been in 14 auctions. There will be my 15th. But this was the most stressful one. Just because of the kind of the way rules have been formulated. They're very different this time. Very different, the rules. And, you know, we had made certain recommendations and it came back a certain way. So, I'm all for players wanting to determine what the correct, the right market value is," he further stated.

Also read: IPL 2025: RCB breaks silence on Virat Kohli's captaincy return, says 'sorry to disappoint everyone'

"Nobody knows what it is. But only when they go into the auction. The auction is a fantastic marketplace where 10 franchises who all have their own priorities. They have a certain amount of purse which is all equal. When you start off on equal terms and then you go in there and then in that process, the player's value gets determined. So, I'm all for that and I think that's how it should be. So, you know, all of these are factors that come into making one decision. And in this case, it so happened that he felt it was the best. And we are always supportive of whatever the players want. That, you know, go and test yourself in the auction as far as what the value is. And that's kind of how it played out," Mysore concluded.

Shreyas Iyer had an impressive season, scoring 352 runs and leading the team to a remarkable victory that ended Kolkata Knight Riders' title drought. Prior to this success in 2024, KKR had last clinched the IPL championship in 2014 and 2012 under the leadership of Gautam Gambhir. Should KKR fail to bring Iyer back during the auction, it would signify the conclusion of a noteworthy partnership. Over his time with the franchise, Iyer played 28 matches and accumulated a total of 752 runs. Although he missed the 2023 season due to injury, he made a triumphant return, guiding KKR to the pinnacle of IPL success.

Latest Videos