Duleep Trophy teams reshuffled after India Test squad announcement

Sarfaraz Khan will play in the second round match before joining the national team for first Test against Bangladesh. Sanju Samson will continue with India D as wicketkeeper batsman, while Mayank Agarwal has been appointed as India A captain.

Following the announcement of India squad for the Test series against Bangladesh, there have been changes in the three teams for the Duleep Trophy. All the stars except Sarfaraz Khan, who retained his place in the national team for the first Test against Bangladesh, have left the Duleep Trophy camp. The remaining players will return to Chennai to participate in the training camp.

Suryakumar Yadav, who is nursing an injury, has been given more time to regain full fitness. He is expected to join India C before the third round. India C is the only team that has not seen any changes so far.

Pratham Singh (Railways), Akshay Wadkar (Vidarbha), and SK Rashid (Andhra) have been included in place of India A captain Shubman Gill, KL Rahul and Dhruv Jurel. Left-arm spinner Shams Mulani will replace Chinaman bowler Kuldeep Yadav, and Akib Khan will come in in place of pacer Akash Deep. Mayank Agarwal will now lead the team.

Suyash Prabhudessai and Rinku Singh have been included in India B in place of Yashasvi Jaiswal and Rishabh Pant. Sarfaraz Khan will play in the second round match before joining the national team. Himanshu Mantri also joined the team in place of left-arm pacer Yash Dayal, who earned his first national team callup.

Nishant Sindhu will play in place of all-rounder Axar Patel in India D. Since Tushar Deshpande was ruled out of the second round matches due to injury, Vidhwath Kaverappa will be brought in from India A as a replacement. Malayalee player Sanju Samson will continue with India D as wicketkeeper batsman. The Rajasthan Royals wasn't included in the first round match and will be hoping to get on to the field in India D's next fixture against India A, starting on Thursday (September 12).

Revised India A Squad: Mayank Agarwal (Captain), Riyan Parag, Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Tanush Kotian, Prasidh Krishna, Khalil Ahmed, Avesh Khan, Kumar Kushagra, Shashwat Rawat, Pratham Singh, Akshay Wadkar, SK Rashid, Shams Mulani, Akib Khan.

Revised India B Squad: Abhimanyu Easwaran (Captain), Sarfaraz Khan, Musheer Khan, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Navdeep Saini, Mukesh Kumar, Rahul Chahar, R Sai Kishore, Mohit Awasthi, N Jagadeesan (wicket-keeper), Suyash Prabhudessai, Rinku Singh, Himanshu Mantri (wicket-keeper).

Revised India D Squad: Shreyas Iyer (Captain), Atharva Taide, Yash Dhull, Devdutt Padikkal, Ricky Bhui, Saransh Jain, Arshdeep Singh, Aditya Thakare, Harshit Rana, Akash Sengupta, KS Bharat (wicket-keeper), Saurabh Kumar, Sanju Samson (wicket-keeper), Nishant Sindhu, Vidhwath Kaverappa.

