'Embarrassing, shameful': Outrage as electric fans used, patches dug-up to save Afghanistan vs NZ Test (WATCH)

The much-anticipated one-off Test between Afghanistan and New Zealand in Greater Noida has descended into a major embarrassment, with efforts to make the ground playable drawing sharp criticism.

The much-anticipated one-off Test between Afghanistan and New Zealand in Greater Noida has descended into a major embarrassment, with efforts to make the ground playable drawing sharp criticism. For the second consecutive day, the match has been delayed due to a wet outfield, despite clear skies and sunshine, causing frustration for both teams and fans alike. The use of unconventional methods to salvage the ground has sparked outrage, raising questions about the preparedness of the venue.

Also read: Jasprit Bumrah objects to being called as 'right-arm medium', says galat likha hai in viral video (WATCH)

Scheduled to begin on Monday, this historic Test match—the first between Afghanistan and New Zealand—has yet to see a single ball bowled. The umpires, citing "player safety," deemed the outfield unfit for play, despite no rain on Tuesday. What has caught attention, however, is the extreme and unusual measures taken by the ground staff to dry the field.

Groundsmen at the Greater Noida Stadium were seen deploying electric fans in a bid to dry soggy patches of grass, particularly in the mid-on and midwicket areas. In a scene that has sparked ridicule, three table fans were positioned on the field in a desperate attempt to reduce moisture levels. Meanwhile, other sections of the ground saw more drastic measures—groundsmen resorted to digging up wet patches and filling them with dry soil and fresh turf, with some dry grass brought in from the practice area.

The haphazard efforts have raised eyebrows in the cricketing community. Umpires have already conducted two inspections, with another one scheduled for 3:00 pm local time, but chances of play remain slim as the field remains waterlogged due to days of monsoon rain.

Adding to the chaos, the press box at the venue was initially an open-sided tent, furnished with just a rug and chairs, without internet or power. Following complaints from journalists, the media area was shifted, though the lack of basic infrastructure has deepened the embarrassment for the organizers.

The press and fans alike have expressed outrage over the poor conditions. The Times of India, one of the country’s largest newspapers, described the venue as “ill-equipped” and criticized the inadequate drainage system. Despite a clear Tuesday morning, the field remained soaked, a situation exacerbated by the venue’s rudimentary facilities.

An unnamed official from the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) voiced disappointment, stating, "This is a huge mess. We are never coming back here." The ACB has reportedly been cautious about criticizing the venue, fearing it could strain their relationship with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). Afghanistan has been reliant on the BCCI for hosting matches outside their conflict-ridden homeland, with venues in cities like Lucknow and Dehradun being offered. However, those grounds were unavailable for this Test due to local leagues.

For Afghanistan, this match was meant to be a significant milestone, marking their 10th Test since gaining full membership status with the International Cricket Council (ICC). Afghanistan has previously hosted several T20 and ODI games at the Greater Noida venue, but this is the first Test match here—and the lack of preparedness has resulted in what many are calling a debacle.

The Afghanistan team, eager to prove themselves in the longest format of the game, has been left stranded. Meanwhile, the New Zealand players, including captain Tim Southee, have remained at their hotel, with some spending time on Monday throwing rugby balls to pass the time.

Also read: Suryakumar Yadav's epic reaction to ISL free-kick goals goes viral (WATCH)

The BCCI, which has a long-standing relationship with Afghanistan Cricket, is now under fire for allowing the match to be held at a venue lacking the necessary facilities. Despite the offer to host Afghanistan's matches in India, the Greater Noida stadium has proven to be inadequate for an international Test fixture. With drainage systems ill-prepared to handle the monsoon rains and basic amenities missing from the venue, many are questioning the decision to hold a match of this magnitude here.

As the drama unfolds, New Zealand will soon head to Sri Lanka for a two-Test series before returning to India for three more Tests. However, for Afghanistan, this mishap at Greater Noida has already left a sour taste and may hamper future collaborations with the BCCI.

Here's a look at some of the reactions on X in the wake of the situation in Greater Noida:

Latest Videos