IPL 2025: Is the fading of MS Dhoni's finishing magic hurting CSK's batting line-up?

Whenever we speak of the art of finishing the games, MS Dhoni’s name undoubtedly would be on the list alongside some of the greatest finishers, including Michael Bevan, Michael Hussey, AB de Villiers, Virat Kohli, Vivian Richards, and Shahid Afridi, to name a few. Dhoni is revered not only for his tranquility in pressure situations, but also for his ability to pull the team out of the jaws of defeat with his calculated aggression and sharp game awareness, which would make a challenging chase achievable.

There are several instances where MS Dhoni turned seemingly losing games into remarkable victories, where it was his iconic match-winning six to seal the victory for Team India in the 2011 World Cup, his last-ball finishes in the Indian Premier League, or his composed way of dismantling the bowling attacks with surgical precision. The former India and Chennai Super Kings skipper stepped into a situation where most batters would crumble under pressure, yet he thrived, often pulling off miraculous victories with his finishing abilities that defied logic and left the spectators and fans in awe.

However, the art of finishing the game seemed to be fading away from MS Dhoni. This is evident in the ongoing IPL season, where the Chennai Super Kings stalwart has struggled to replicate his once-feared finishing prowess, often finding it difficult to maintain the scoring rate in the death overs and close out the tight matches with the same authority that once defined him in peak overs. With Dhoni‘s inability to accelerate in the final overs and finish games with his trademark flair have been raised about his continued presence in the playing XI despite his towering legacy.

MS Dhoni’s impact over the years and now

MS Dhoni’s impact on the Chennai Super Kings is undeniably monumental as he has been the heartbeat of the franchise over the years, leading them to five IPL titles in 2010, 2011, 2018, 2021, and 2023. The legendary wicketkeeper-batter has always been a go-to player for CSK whenever the team found itself in a situation, whether it was a challenging run-chase, a crumble in the top-order, or a crunch moment requiring calm and calculated approach.

Dhoni’s presence in the middle would instill belief and confidence among the players and fear among opponents. His cameo appearances had a significant impact on the team as he often tilted the tide towards CSK’s favour, whether it was through a couple of lusty blows to finish an innings or the match or guiding the chase with his tranquilized demeanour and astute game sense. However, these glimpses of finishing brilliance seemed to be slowly fading away from MS Dhoni in the IPL. It has become very rare to see him take charge of the death overs with his aggressive mindset, ferocity, and precision that once made him one of the most feared finishers in world cricket.

MS Dhoni has often walked out to bat with much applause and reception from the crowd, but the aura of invincibility that once accompanied his presence at the crease seemed to be waning. Though Dhoni is brilliant behind the stumps, his diminishing returns with the bat, especially during the high-pressure situations in the death overs, have started to weigh heavily on the Chennai Super Kings’ batting strategy. Dhoni entertained the fans by hitting a few sixes or boundaries, but his cameo appearance or innings did not translate into match-defining contributions, thereby putting additional pressure on the top and middle-order to compensate for the lack of finishing firepower by MS Dhoni.

In IPL 2025, Dhoni aggregated 103 runs at an average of 51.50 and a strike rate of 153.73 in five matches. However, while these numbers look impressive on paper, most of them came when the matches were already out of reach or the outcome was more or less decided.

MS Dhoni’s inconsistent batting position

Another important factor that has often been discussed around MS Dhoni’s failure to finish the games consistently is his inconsistent batting position. Since IPL 2023, Dhoni has been batting lower in the order rather than promoting himself to a more influential position in the lineup, often strolling out to bat at No.7 or No. 8, which gives him less time to make a substantial impact.

Dhoni received a sharp criticism when he walked in to bat after Chennai Super Kings were reduced to 99/7 and required 98 off 28 balls to chase down the 197-run target set by Royal Challengers Bengaluru. He played an unbeaten cameo knock of 30 off 16 balls to reduce the margin of defeat for Chennai Super Kings. His impact was more cosmetic than significant, as the result was already heavily in favour of RCB by the time he walked out to bat.

Following the criticism, MS Dhoni walked out to bat after the fall of the fifth wicket in the match against the Rajasthan Royals. His 16 runs off 11 balls were not enough as CSK fell 8 runs short of achieving the 184-run target. In the match against Delhi Capitals, Dhoni struggled to get going as he scored 30 off 26 balls, and CSK lost by 25 runs while chasing the 184-run target. In the recently concluded match against Punjab Kings, the 43-year-old batted a little up the order at No.5 and played a quickfire knock of 27 off 12 balls until he was dismissed by Yash Thakur in CSK’s 220-run chase. His dismissal turned the tables on Chennai Super Kings, who lost the match by 18 runs. It looked like CSK would chase down a steep target when Dhoni was at the crease, but his dismissal dashed the hopes of 2nd win of the season.

MS Dhoni’s inconsistent batting position has somewhat hampered Chennai Super Kings’ ability to construct a finishing strategy in the crucial overs, as it creates uncertainty in the batting order and prevents him from settling into a rhythm that could influence the outcome of the game. The reason for Dhoni batting down the order is because of his knee injury and thus, it has refrained him from playing longer innings, as revealed by CSK head coach Stephen Fleming.

If not MS Dhoni, then who?

MS Dhoni is likely playing his last IPL season after being retained by the CSK franchise for INR 4 crore as an uncapped player, as he retired from international cricket more than five years ago. Considering his performances in the last few outings, MS Dhoni had been playing for fans rather than for the strategic needs of the team, with the emotional value and legacy that the legend has built at CSK taking precedence over form and tactical impact in the batting order.

However, Chennai Super Kings need to look beyond emotional sentiments and begin planning the future without MS Dhoni by grooming a dependable finisher who can consistently take charge in high-pressure situations. Shivam Dube, who bats at No.4, can be brought down to No.5 or No.6 to take up the mantle of designated finisher, enabling him to harness his power-hitting ability in the death overs.

Sam Curran, who has played only two matches in the ongoing IPL, can be another valuable option to step into the finisher’s role, considering his all-round capabilities and his calmness in pressure situations. Though Deepak Hooda has not yet made any impactful contributions in the ongoing IPL season, his past experience as a middle-order aggressor and his ability to hit the boundaries under pressure can make him a potential candidate for the finisher’s role.

With the impact player rule in the IPL, MS Dhoni can be substituted out after keeping wickets if the match situation demands aggressive batting in the lower order.

