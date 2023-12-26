Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Rain threat looms over India vs South Africa 1st Test: Centurion clash faces washout uncertainty on Day 1

    As India takes on South Africa in the 1st Test at Centurion, a formidable obstacle emerges with the looming threat of rain casting doubt on the opening day's play.

    First Published Dec 26, 2023, 10:26 AM IST

    As the Indian cricket team led by Rohit Sharma gears up for the inaugural match of the 2-match Test series against South Africa at Centurion, the looming threat of rain emerges as a significant obstacle. The ambition to clinch victory in the Rainbow Nation is overshadowed by the high probability of a complete washout on the first day of the first Test. The weather outlook at Centurion's Supersport Park is somber, dimming the hopes of players and fans eagerly anticipating a riveting Boxing Day Test spectacle.

    According to AccuWeather, there is a staggering 96% likelihood of rain throughout the day, with approximately 4 hours of rainfall anticipated on Tuesday. Persistent rain in the preceding days further complicates matters, potentially leaving the outfield in suboptimal condition. While the chances of rain are projected to decrease as the day progresses, the night could still witness a 60% chance of rain, affecting play on the second day in Centurion.

    Against the backdrop of overcast conditions in South Africa, pacers are poised to play a pivotal role for both teams. Rohit Sharma acknowledged the absence of Mohammed Shami as a significant loss for the Indian team, expressing optimism in the capabilities of others to step up to the challenge.

    Acknowledging the dominance of bowlers in the face of pace and lateral movement in South Africa, Rohit highlighted the challenges posed by the unpredictable bounce as the game progresses. Despite the difficulties, he emphasized the significance of facing top teams in demanding conditions, expressing confidence in the team's preparation for the series.

    With the persistent threat of rain disrupting proceedings in Centurion, the series might culminate in a decisive one-match showdown during the second Test.

    Last Updated Dec 26, 2023, 11:00 AM IST
