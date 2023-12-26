Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Unveiling the cricketing tradition: Boxing day Tests and their global significance

    Explore the rich history and global significance of Boxing Day Tests in cricket. From its origins tied to generosity after Christmas to becoming a tradition dating back to the 19th century, delve into the excitement of this year's matches, including Australia vs Pakistan and India vs South Africa.

    First Published Dec 26, 2023, 9:51 AM IST

    What is the significance of the Boxing Day Test, and why does the day after Christmas hold such importance? While the term "Boxing Day" may evoke thoughts of a sport involving gloves, in the context of cricket, particularly in Australia and South Africa, it signifies the return of cricketing action on the first day after Christmas.

    As the world observes 'Boxing Day' on December 26 each year, cricketing events of global importance are often scheduled on this day. This year is no exception, with Australia facing Pakistan in the 2nd Test, and India squaring off against South Africa in the first match of a 2-Test series. But what makes 'Boxing Day' special in the realm of sports?

    The origin of the term is not definitively known, but a widely accepted theory links it to a tradition where wealthier individuals would give a "Christmas Box" containing money and gifts to servants and tradesmen on the day after Christmas, as a reward for a year of service. Another belief is that it originated from churches placing boxes outside their doors to collect money for the underprivileged after Christmas. There's also a theory tied to Britain's naval tradition, where a sealed box of money kept on board during voyages would be given to a priest for distribution to the poor upon a successful journey.

    In the context of cricket, Boxing Day Tests have a history dating back to the 19th century. The tradition began with a Sheffield Shield match between Victoria and New South Wales at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in 1865. In 2023, Australia is engaged in a Boxing Day Test against Pakistan at the MCG.

    Over the years, Boxing Day Tests have become integral to cricket boards' schedules globally. It is not uncommon for families and friends to gather at stadiums to witness these matches. Australia and South Africa are particularly known for religiously scheduling Boxing Day Test matches.

