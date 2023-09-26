Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    ODI World Cup 2023: Tamim Iqbal excluded from Bangladesh's squad due to a persistent cack injury

    Bangladesh's 2023 World Cup squad announcement has raised eyebrows as star batter Tamim Iqbal finds himself omitted from the 15-man roster, primarily due to an ongoing battle with a troublesome back injury. Tamim had earlier cautioned the selectors about his injury concerns, urging them to consider his condition when finalizing the squad. Despite his recent return to international cricket, Tamim's persistent back issues have led to his exclusion, leaving Bangladesh without one of their most prominent batting talents for the upcoming World Cup campaign.

    Bangladesh's World Cup squad for 2023 has been announced, and to the surprise of many, Tamim Iqbal, arguably the country's finest batter, has been omitted from the 15-man lineup. This decision appears to be a result of Tamim's ongoing struggle with a persistent back injury. In a proactive move, Tamim had previously informed the selectors about his injury concerns, urging them to consider his condition while finalising the squad.

    The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) chose not to provide an official explanation for Tamim's exclusion when they unveiled the team on their social media channels. Initially scheduled for a 5:45 pm announcement, the team's revelation was postponed until after the conclusion of the third ODI between Bangladesh and New Zealand. This delay fueled speculation about possible last-minute alterations, but ultimately, the squad remained unchanged.

    Tamim's journey leading up to this decision had been fraught with challenges. He returned to international cricket in the second ODI against New Zealand on September 23, scoring 44 runs. This marked his comeback after reversing his decision to retire in July. Unfortunately, this return was short-lived as he had to endure an injury layoff, causing him to miss the Asia Cup.

    The 2023 World Cup squad comprises a formidable lineup, featuring seasoned players such as Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, and Litton Das, among others. Despite Tamim's absence, the team aims to make a strong impact on the global cricket stage and make their nation proud.

    ODI World Cup Squad: Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Litton Das, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Towhid Hridoy, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud, Shoriful Islam, Nasum Ahmed, Mahedi Hasan, Tanzid Hasan, Tanzim Hasan, Mahmudullah

