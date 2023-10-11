Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    ODI World Cup 2023: India vs Afghanistan; The dilemma of Ravichandran Ashwin's place in India's Playing XI

    In the ongoing ICC World Cup 2023, India encounters a critical decision regarding the talented bowler Ravichandran Ashwin as they prepare to take on Afghanistan.

    Cricket ODI World Cup 2023: India vs Afghanistan; The dilemma of Ravichandran Ashwin's place in India's Playing XI osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Oct 11, 2023, 1:17 PM IST

    Ravichandran Ashwin, who displayed an impressive performance against Australia, may find himself making way for an additional pacer in the bowling attack as India prepares to face Afghanistan in their second match of the World Cup 2023 on Wednesday. In their previous outing, India overcame a shaky start to chase down 200 runs and secure a six-wicket victory over Australia. Key contributions from KL Rahul and Virat Kohli, who both notched up half-centuries, guided India to success against Australia. In contrast, Afghanistan suffered a comprehensive defeat in their opening game against Bangladesh.

    Probable Starting Lineups:

    India (probable playing XI):

    1 Rohit Sharma (capt), 2 Ishan Kishan, 3 Virat Kohli, 4 Shreyas Iyer/Suryakumar Yadav, 5 KL Rahul (wk), 6 Hardik Pandya, 7 Ravindra Jadeja, 8 R Ashwin, 9 Kuldeep Yadav, 10 Jasprit Bumrah, 11 Mohammed Siraj

    Afghanistan (probable playing XI):

    1 Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), 2 Ibrahim Zadran, 3 Rahmat Shah, 4 Hashmatullah Shahidi (capt), 5 Mohammad Nabi, 6 Najibullah Zadran, 7 Azmatullah Omarzai, 8 Rashid Khan, 9 Naveen-ul-Haq, 10 Mujeeb Ur Rahman, 11 Fazalhaq Farooqi

    Last Updated Oct 11, 2023, 1:17 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    cricket ODI World Cup 2023: India vs Afghanistan; Head-to-head record, pitch report, form guide and more osf

    ODI World Cup 2023: India vs Afghanistan; Head-to-head record, pitch report, form guide and more

    WC 2023, PAK vs SL: Playing in Hyderabad felt like playing in Rawalpindi, says Rizwan; to pray for curator snt

    WC 2023, PAK vs SL: Playing in Hyderabad felt like playing in Rawalpindi, says Rizwan; to pray for curator

    cricket ODI World Cup 2023: Kane Williamson and Tim Southee set to return from injuries osf

    ODI World Cup 2023: Kane Williamson and Tim Southee set to return from injuries

    Ahead of India vs Pakistan clash, man arrested for sending email threatening attack on Narendra Modi Stadium snt

    Ahead of India vs Pakistan clash, man arrested for sending email threatening attack on Narendra Modi Stadium

    cricket ODI World Cup 2023: Rizwan and Shafique create history for Pakistan in record breaking chase against Sri Lanka osf

    ODI World Cup 2023: Rizwan and Shafique create history for Pakistan in record breaking chase against Sri Lanka

    Recent Stories

    Earth to Mars: 8 planets and their escape velocity ATG EAI

    Earth to Mars: 8 planets and their escape velocity

    Dengue defense 7 practical tips to stay mosquito free gcw eai

    Dengue defense: 7 practical tips to stay mosquito-free

    From Neeraj Chopra to Harmanpreet Kaur - Asian Games 2023 heroes credit inspiring PM Modi for success (WATCH) snt

    From Neeraj Chopra to Harmanpreet Kaur - Asian Games 2023 heroes credit inspiring PM Modi for success (WATCH)

    Fact-check: Was Pakistan flag larger than Indian flag in Kochi Lulu Mall? The claim is FAKE! anr

    Fact-check: Was Pakistan flag larger than Indian flag in Kochi Lulu Mall? The claim is FAKE!

    cricket ODI World Cup 2023: India vs Afghanistan; Head-to-head record, pitch report, form guide and more osf

    ODI World Cup 2023: India vs Afghanistan; Head-to-head record, pitch report, form guide and more

    Recent Videos

    Mysuru: Mystery of the self-driving ambulance that crashed into another car and caught fire vkp

    Mysuru: Mystery of the self-driving ambulance that crashed into another car and caught fire

    Video Icon
    Group Captain Shaliza Dhami first woman officer to command Air Force Day parade

    Group Captain Shaliza Dhami first woman officer to command Air Force Day parade (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Disturbing Israeli woman soldier allegedly killed and paraded naked by Palestinians; WATCH viral video snt

    Disturbing! Israeli woman soldier allegedly killed and paraded naked by Palestinians; WATCH viral video

    Video Icon
    Nitin Gadkari takes the Sky Bus in Sharjah WATCH

    Nitin Gadkari takes the Sky Bus in Sharjah (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    P8I Poseidon The Guardians of Indian Ocean

    P-8I Poseidon: The Guardians of Indian Ocean

    Video Icon