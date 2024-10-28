VVS Laxman to coach India in South Africa T20 Series

The four-match T20I series against South Africa will take place from November 8 to 15.

Gautam Gambhir will not be with the Indian team for the T20I series against South Africa starting next month. Crickbuzz reports that VVS Laxman will be India's head coach for the South Africa T20I series as the Indian team will leave for the Test series against Australia on November 10th. VVS Laxman was also the Indian coach in the T20I series that the young Indian team played against Zimbabwe after the T20 World Cup triumph earlier this year.

The four-match T20I series against South Africa is from November 8 to 15. Along with Laxman, National Cricket Academy coaches Sairaj Bahutule, Hrishikesh Kanitkar and Shubhadeep Ghosh will be the other support staff traveling with team India to South Africa South Africa. These coaches have recently been involved with India A in the ACC Emerging Teams Asian Cup in Oman.

India secured a dominant 3-0 win over Bangladesh in their last T20I series at home. Suryakumar Yadav, who was appointed as captain of the India T20I team before the Sri Lanka tour earlier this year, will be hoping for a third successive series triumph as skipper. 

The team for the T20I series against South Africa was announced on October 25. Captain Suryakumar Yadav, Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Hardik Pandya, Arshdeep Singh, and Sanju Samson are the senior players in the squad.

Indian team for the T20I series against South Africa: Suryakumar Yadav (Captain), Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson, Rinku Singh, Tilak Varma, Jitesh Sharma, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Ramandeep Singh, Varun Chakravarthy, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Vijayakumar Vyshak, Avesh Khan, Yash Dayal.

