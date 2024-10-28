Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Jalaj Saxena, Salman Nizar rescue Kerala against Bengal on Day 3

Jalaj Saxena top-scored for Kerala with 84 runs. Ishan Porel took five wickets for Bengal.

cricket Kerala vs Bengal Ranji Trophy 2024 Day 3 Live Score Updates scr
Author
Sreejith CR
First Published Oct 28, 2024, 6:36 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 28, 2024, 6:36 PM IST

Kerala is heading towards a decent score against Bengal in the Ranji Trophy. At the end of the third day's play, Kerala has scored 267 runs for the loss of seven wickets. Salman Nizar (64) and Mohammed Azharuddeen (30) are at the crease. Jalaj Saxena top-scored for Kerala with 84 runs. Ishan Porel took five wickets for Bengal. The Jalaj Saxena-Salman Nizar partnership rescued Kerala after they were reeling at 83 for six.

Also read: VVS Laxman to coach India in South Africa T20 Series

The duo added 140 runs. However, Suraj Sindhu Jaiswal gave Bengal a breakthrough by dismissing Saxena for 84. Fans are hoping that the Salman-Azharuddeen partnership will build another crucial stand. At lunch, Kerala was 117 for six, and they crossed 200 in the second session without losing a wicket. However, Saxena's dismissal was a setback. Nevertheless, he  faced 162 balls and hit 12 boundaries. Meanwhile, Salman completed his half-century. He has hit six boundaries so far.

Kerala, who started the third day at 51-4, had hopes on captain Sachin Baby's batting. With the score at 78, Kerala was shocked when Porel bowled Sachin (12). Immediately afterward, Porel had Akshay Chandran (31) caught behind the stumps, leaving Kerala at 83-6. However, Jalaj Saxena and Salman Nizar fought back as Kerala crossed 200 without further losses. With the first day entirely and two sessions of the second day lost due to rain, it is essential for Kerala to put up a good total in the score board. 

Also read: Jason Gillespie appointed as Pakistan's white-ball head coach following Gary Kirsten's shock resignation

Yesterday, Bengal won the toss and elected to field. Kerala lost four wickets for just five runs after openers Vatsal Govind and Rohan Kunnummal added 33 runs, leading to a collapse on the second day. Rohan, who scored 23 runs off 22 balls, was trapped lbw by Ishan Porel, while Porel caught Baba Aparajith behind the stumps for a golden duck.

Porel then dismissed Vatsal Govind (5), caught behind by Saha, leaving Kerala reeling. Pdeepta Pramanik then dismissed Aditya Sarvate (5), reducing Kerala from 33-0 to 38-4.

