    IPL 2024: Suryakumar Yadav opens up about battling injuries and personal growth during rehabilitation

    Indian cricketer Suryakumar Yadav shares his journey of overcoming three distinct injuries in three months, revealing insights into his rehabilitation process and the personal strides he made towards self-improvement.

    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Apr 10, 2024, 4:48 PM IST

    Suryakumar Yadav, the Indian and Mumbai Indians cricketer, disclosed on Wednesday that he faced three separate injuries over the past three months but diligently worked to enhance himself during what he described as a "tedious" rehabilitation process.

    Ranked as the top T20 batter globally, Yadav returned to the Indian Premier League last week after overcoming a sports hernia that required surgery, an ankle issue, and a right knee injury.

    "In the last few months, I dealt with simultaneous issues including a sports hernia, ankle injury, and a problem with my right knee. Initially, rehab felt monotonous, but gradually I understood its significance," Yadav stated in a video released by IPL.

    The 33-year-old admitted to finding the initial stages of rehab repetitive and dull but later realized its importance in his recovery journey.

    "At first, the rehab routine seemed mundane, but after a few weeks, I recognized its necessity," he remarked. A conversation with his wife and guidance from the National Cricket Academy (NCA) personnel encouraged him to view the recovery period as an opportunity for self-improvement.

    "During my time away from the game, I focused on neglected aspects such as reading, maintaining a disciplined lifestyle, and nurturing my body and mind," Yadav shared.

    Acknowledging the support of the NCA staff in Bengaluru, he expressed gratitude for their understanding and assistance throughout his recovery, despite occasional frustration.

    Yadav, who faced initial fitness hurdles at the NCA during the IPL, praised the familiar environment upon rejoining the Mumbai Indians, stating it felt like he had never left.

    While adhering to a strict routine, Yadav missed watching IPL matches but found motivation in observing his team's performances, driving him to strive harder for a swift return to action.

    Last Updated Apr 10, 2024, 4:48 PM IST
