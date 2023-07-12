India vs West Indies 2023: Rohit Sharma expresses frustration over India's pace attack injuries

Indian cricket captain Rohit Sharma voices his frustration over the injuries to India's pace attack, while expressing confidence in domestic players to fill the void.

Rohit Sharma responded sharply to a reporter who questioned India's pace attack, expressing his frustration over the injuries to frontline pacers. With Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami sidelined due to injuries and workload management respectively, Sharma acknowledged the challenges faced by the team, especially with upcoming tournaments like the Asia Cup and the World Cup.

The absence of Bumrah affected India's performance in the World Test Championship final against Australia. As India prepares for a two-match Test series against West Indies, they have included uncapped pacer Mukesh Kumar and recalled Navdeep Saini to the squad. Sharma emphasised the need to manage the available resources by rotating the bowlers.

While acknowledging the lack of a reliable line of fast bowlers, he expressed confidence in domestic players like Jaydev Unadkat and Mukesh Kumar to step up in the absence of the injured professionals. Rohit said that the team has no option but to manage the available resources by rotating them.

"Fast bowlers have claimed a lot of wickets here (in West Indies). People get injured, and we have to rotate players unfortunately. Hamare pass fast bowlers ki line nahi lagi hui hain (we don't have a line of fast bowlers)," Rohit said during a press conference.

"There are lots of Indian fast bowlers who are injured, so we have to manage the bowlers that we have. Our experienced bowlers could not come on this tour. Jaydev is not new. He has been playing from 10-12 years. Mukesh Kumar has been a consistent performer in domestic cricket," he added.

