CSK tops the charts as the 'Most Valued IPL Franchise' at USD 212 Million

Chennai Super Kings (CSK), led by MS Dhoni, has been declared the IPL's "most valued" franchise with a reported brand value of USD 212 million. The Indian Premier League (IPL) is renowned as the most lucrative T20 cricket league globally, generating significant revenues and enjoying a massive fan-following. With the league's immense popularity and financial success, the brand values of its franchises have also witnessed substantial growth. Overall, the report values the Indian Premier League at USD 15.4 billion.

A recent report by Houlihan Lokey evaluated the brand values of all ten IPL franchises. Unsurprisingly, CSK emerged at the top of the list with their valuation of USD 212 million, closely followed by Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) with a value of USD 195 million, led by Virat Kohli, and Mumbai Indians (MI) captained by Rohit Sharma, valued at USD 190 million.

CSK, one of the most successful franchises in the league, boasts a massive fanbase in India, largely attributable to the popularity of their captain, MS Dhoni. RCB, on the other hand, continues to attract crowds with their star player Virat Kohli, who has a significant following.

Reportedly "Chennai Super Kings has established itself as an iconic brand in the IPL. Probably the most consistent team, they have been in the finals for a remarkable 10 times out of the 14 seasons they have played, winning five titles. The team has a cult pan-India fan following. Captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni has been a big factor in the team's success, creating a strong brand identity that resonates with cricket enthusiasts across India. Due to these factors, CSK is able to command a premium from its sponsors. The team's branding elements, fan engagement strategies, and CSR initiatives have all contributed to its enduring success and popularity. With a brand value of US$212.0 million, growing year-on-year (y-o-y) at 45.2%, CSK is ranked No. 1 in both brand ranking and the business enterprise value ranking,"

"Royal Challengers Bangalore is second in terms of brand and enterprise value ranking, with a brand value of US$195.0 million, growing by 52.3% from 2022, surpassing Mumbai Indians. RCB is one of the most popular franchises in the IPL, well known for its passionate fan base and flamboyant team identity. Along with CSK, RCB is hugely popular pan-India and also on social media, with massive fan engagements during the year that allow fans to stay connected with their team. The presence of Virat Kohli, probably the best batsman of this generation, adds a distinct aura to RCB. RCB's ability to connect with fans on an emotional level and its consistent efforts to build a strong brand have contributed to its enduring popularity, which has also helped in bringing marquee sponsors to the team at premium pricing. The recent multi-year Qatar Airways sponsorship deal is testimony to this fact," the report stated

