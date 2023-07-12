Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    India vs West Indies 2023: India gears up for West Indies Test challenge with Yashasvi Jaiswal in focus

    The upcoming Test match between India and West Indies is generating immense excitement, primarily due to the highly-anticipated debut of Yashasvi Jaiswal, who has become the center of attention.

    The highly-anticipated debut of Yashasvi Jaiswal takes center stage as India prepares to face West Indies in a two-Test series. Both teams are dealing with their own set of challenges, with West Indies aiming for redemption after their elimination from the ODI World Cup Qualifiers. Meanwhile, India must navigate a transition phase, including the absence of key players like Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami.

    Jaiswal, known for his talent and promise at the first-class level, will be tested against the experienced West Indies bowling attack of Kemar Roach, Shannon Gabriel, Alzarri Joseph, and Jason Holder. India's new World Test Championship cycle presents a tougher challenge, especially with Bumrah's injury and the absence of Shami.

    The Indian bowling attack, led by Mohammed Siraj and Shardul Thakur, lacks experience compared to West Indies' pace attack. The performance of spinners Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja will be crucial.

    Also Read: India vs West Indies 2023: India's new opening combination: Shubman Gill at No. 3, Yashasvi Jaiswal to open

    Team selection poses its own dilemmas, with decisions to be made regarding the fourth bowler and the wicketkeeper position. Kona Bharath appears to be a better option behind the stumps than Ishan Kishan, but Kishan's flair and left-handed batting cannot be overlooked for long.

    The Windsor Park, which hasn't hosted a Test match in six years, has traditionally been a strong venue for the Caribbean nations. However, India should not underestimate West Indies based on their performance in the World Cup qualifiers.

    The trio of Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and Ajinkya Rahane face different challenges. Rohit's future in the longer format is uncertain, while Kohli seeks to overcome his struggles outside the off-stump. Rahane's vice-captaincy role does not guarantee his place in the team, as Ruturaj Gaikwad waits as a ready replacement.

    The series promises to be a fascinating battle, with each player facing their own trials and the outcome impacting their respective futures.

    Also Read: India vs West Indies 2023: Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill ace India's fielding drill ahead of first test (WATCH)

    Squads:

    India: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Virat Kohli, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ajinkya Rahane (vice-captain), KS Bharat (wicket-keeper), Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Mohd. Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat, Navdeep Saini.

    West Indies: Kraigg Brathwaite (C), Jermaine Blackwood (VC), Joshua Da Silva (WK), Alick Athanaze, Rahkeem Cornwall, Shannon Gabriel, Jason Holder, Alzarri Joseph, Raymon Reifer, Kemar Roach, Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Kirk McKenzie, Jomel Warrican.

    Last Updated Jul 12, 2023, 10:48 AM IST
