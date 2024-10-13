Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Women's T20 World Cup: India vs Australia preview

    Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana, and Shafali Verma's return to form offers a boost for Team India.

    cricket India vs Australia Womens T20 World Cup Clash scr
    Author
    Sreejith CR
    First Published Oct 13, 2024, 2:19 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 13, 2024, 2:19 PM IST

    India faces Australia in a crucial match in the Women's T20 World Cup on Sunday (October 13). They will play their final group match to secure a spot in the semi-finals. The match begins at 7:30 PM in Sharjah.

    Also read: IND vs BAN: Sanju Samson smashes five sixes in an over (WATCH)

    A win against the world champions, Australia, may not be enough for India. They need a resounding victory to guarantee a semi-final berth. Australia, with three wins in three matches, with 6 points and a healthy run rate of +2.782, are almost assured of a place in the semis. India and New Zealand, both with 4 points, have equal chances. A massive win, surpassing Australia's net run rate, will secure India top spot. A narrow victory or a loss against Australia will make India's qualification dependent on the Pakistan versus New Zealand match result.

    In 34 T20 matches against Australia, India has won only 8. However, two of these victories were in World Cups, which provides a glimmer of hope. Injuries to key players Alyssa Healy and Tayla Vlaeminck are a setback for Australia.

    The consistent run-scoring by captain Harmanpreet Kaur, along with Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma finding their form, is a relief for Team India. Indian fans, especially those from Kerala, have high hopes for Malayali star Asha Shobana, who has taken 5 wickets in 3 matches.

    Also read: Pakistan star Babar Azam dropped for 2nd Test against England? Report sets Internet abuzz, leaves fans divided

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Pakistan star Babar Azam dropped for 2nd Test against England? Report sets Internet abuzz, leaves fans divided snt

    Pakistan star Babar Azam dropped for 2nd Test against England? Report sets Internet abuzz, leaves fans divided

    cricket Sanju Samson Five Sixes in an Over Against Bangladesh T20 scr

    IND vs BAN: Sanju Samson smashes five sixes in an over (WATCH)

    cricket India clean sweep series against Bangladesh with dominant win in third T20I scr

    India thrashes Bangladesh, clean sweeps T20 series 3-0

    cricket India vs Bangladesh: Sanju Samson scores maiden T20I century scr

    India vs Bangladesh: Sanju Samson scores maiden T20I century

    cricket India sets record T20 score against Bangladesh: Sanju Samson hits century scr

    Sanju's century, Surya's fireworks: India's record T20 Score

    Recent Stories

    Lawrence Bishnoi gang claims Baba Siddique murder, sends Salman Khan a message

    Baba Siddique Murder: Bishnoi Gang claims responsibility, sends Salman Khan a message

    Bengalis took Pakistan Army's pants off, we will rip skin off Pashtun leader's fiery speech goes viral (WATCH) snt

    'Bengalis took Pak Army's pants off, we will rip skin off': Pashtun leader's fiery speech goes viral (WATCH)

    Riteish Deshmukh to Raj Kundra-Bollywood mourns the loss of Baba Siddique RBA

    Riteish Deshmukh to Raj Kundra-Bollywood mourns the loss of Baba Siddique

    SFIO records statement of Veena Vijayan, daughter of Kerala CM in CMRL monthly pay-off case in Chennai anr

    SFIO records statement of Veena Vijayan, daughter of Kerala CM in CMRL monthly pay-off case in Chennai

    PM Internship Scheme: Over 90,000 opportunities open; Check eligibility, how to apply and more gcw

    PM Internship Scheme: Over 90,000 opportunities open; Check eligibility, how to apply and more

    Recent Videos

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH] anr

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH]

    Video Icon