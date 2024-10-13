Women's T20 World Cup: India vs Australia preview

India faces Australia in a crucial match in the Women's T20 World Cup on Sunday (October 13). They will play their final group match to secure a spot in the semi-finals. The match begins at 7:30 PM in Sharjah.

A win against the world champions, Australia, may not be enough for India. They need a resounding victory to guarantee a semi-final berth. Australia, with three wins in three matches, with 6 points and a healthy run rate of +2.782, are almost assured of a place in the semis. India and New Zealand, both with 4 points, have equal chances. A massive win, surpassing Australia's net run rate, will secure India top spot. A narrow victory or a loss against Australia will make India's qualification dependent on the Pakistan versus New Zealand match result.

In 34 T20 matches against Australia, India has won only 8. However, two of these victories were in World Cups, which provides a glimmer of hope. Injuries to key players Alyssa Healy and Tayla Vlaeminck are a setback for Australia.

The consistent run-scoring by captain Harmanpreet Kaur, along with Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma finding their form, is a relief for Team India. Indian fans, especially those from Kerala, have high hopes for Malayali star Asha Shobana, who has taken 5 wickets in 3 matches.

