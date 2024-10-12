IND vs BAN: Sanju Samson smashes five sixes in an over (WATCH)

Sanju Samson scored 30 runs in an over off Rishad Hossain. The Kerala cricketer went on to score his maiden T20I century.

At the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad, Sanju Samson played a classy yet power-packed innings. Against Bangladesh in the third T20I, Samson scored 111 runs off just 47 balls, including eight sixes and 11 fours. Along with Samson, Suryakumar Yadav (75 off 35 balls), Hardik Pandya (47 off 18 balls), and Riyan Parag (34 off 13 balls) also shone, helping India reach a massive total of 297 runs for the loss of six wickets. This is the highest team score in T20 cricket by a full ICC member nation.

Samson dominated both pace and spin bowling against Bangladesh, showcasing an array of impressive shots. The highlight of his innings was hitting five sixes in a single over bowled by Rishad Hussain. After starting with a dot ball, the right-arm spinner conceded 30 runs in the next five.

The first and third sixes were smashed straight over the bowlers head, while the second and fourth maximums were struck over the long off and long on respectively. It was an absolute show of power and class. The ease with which the 29-year-old was clearing the fence was simply magnificent. Meanwhile the fifth six of the over was hit over the mid wicket. The video of this feat has gone viral on social media. Watch the video...

India's start wasn't ideal, losing Abhishek Sharma's wicket with only 23 runs on the board. Then came Samson's onslaught. He smashed five sixes in one over from Rishad Hussain and built a 173-run partnership with Suryakumar. Samson eventually fell to Mustafizur after his blistering knock. Suryakumar also departed soon after, having scored five sixes and eight fours.

Riyan Parag (34 off 13 balls) and Hardik Pandya (47 off 18 balls) then took India close to 300, adding 70 runs for their partnership. Both were dismissed in the final overs. Nitish Reddy (0) was the other wicket to fall. Rinku Singh (8) and Washington Sundar (1) remained not out.

