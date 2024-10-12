Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IND vs BAN: Sanju Samson smashes five sixes in an over (WATCH)

    Sanju Samson scored 30 runs in an over off Rishad Hossain. The Kerala cricketer went on to score his maiden T20I  century. 

    cricket Sanju Samson Five Sixes in an Over Against Bangladesh T20 scr
    Author
    Sreejith CR
    First Published Oct 12, 2024, 11:29 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 12, 2024, 11:29 PM IST

    At the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad, Sanju Samson played a classy yet power-packed innings. Against Bangladesh in the third T20I, Samson scored 111 runs off just 47 balls, including eight sixes and 11 fours. Along with Samson, Suryakumar Yadav (75 off 35 balls), Hardik Pandya (47 off 18 balls), and Riyan Parag (34 off 13 balls) also shone, helping India reach a massive total of 297 runs for the loss of six wickets. This is the highest team score in T20 cricket by a full ICC member nation.

    Also read: India thrashes Bangladesh, clean sweeps T20 series 3-0

    Samson dominated both pace and spin bowling against Bangladesh, showcasing an array of impressive shots. The highlight of his innings was hitting five sixes in a single over bowled by Rishad Hussain. After starting with a dot ball, the right-arm spinner conceded 30 runs in the next five.

    The first and third sixes were smashed straight over the bowlers head, while the second and fourth maximums were struck over the long off and long on respectively. It was an absolute show of power and class. The ease with which the 29-year-old was clearing the fence was simply magnificent. Meanwhile the fifth six of the over was hit over the mid wicket.  The video of this feat has gone viral on social media. Watch the video...

    India's start wasn't ideal, losing Abhishek Sharma's wicket with only 23 runs on the board. Then came Samson's onslaught. He smashed five sixes in one over from Rishad Hussain and built a 173-run partnership with Suryakumar. Samson eventually fell to Mustafizur after his blistering knock. Suryakumar also departed soon after, having scored five sixes and eight fours.

    Riyan Parag (34 off 13 balls) and Hardik Pandya (47 off 18 balls) then took India close to 300, adding 70 runs for their partnership. Both were dismissed in the final overs. Nitish Reddy (0) was the other wicket to fall. Rinku Singh (8) and Washington Sundar (1) remained not out.

    Also read:  India vs Bangladesh: Sanju Samson scores maiden T20I century

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    cricket India clean sweep series against Bangladesh with dominant win in third T20I scr

    India thrashes Bangladesh, clean sweeps T20 series 3-0

    cricket India vs Bangladesh: Sanju Samson scores maiden T20I century scr

    India vs Bangladesh: Sanju Samson scores maiden T20I century

    cricket India sets record T20 score against Bangladesh: Sanju Samson hits century scr

    Sanju's century, Surya's fireworks: India's record T20 Score

    cricket Ajay Jadeja named heir to Jamnagar royal throne scr

    Ajay Jadeja named heir to Jamnagar royal throne

    cricket India vs Bangladesh 3rd T20 Preview, Playing XI scr

    India vs Bangladesh: 3rd T20I preview and predicted playing XI

    Recent Stories

    cricket India clean sweep series against Bangladesh with dominant win in third T20I scr

    India thrashes Bangladesh, clean sweeps T20 series 3-0

    cricket India vs Bangladesh: Sanju Samson scores maiden T20I century scr

    India vs Bangladesh: Sanju Samson scores maiden T20I century

    cricket India sets record T20 score against Bangladesh: Sanju Samson hits century scr

    Sanju's century, Surya's fireworks: India's record T20 Score

    cricket Ajay Jadeja named heir to Jamnagar royal throne scr

    Ajay Jadeja named heir to Jamnagar royal throne

    Anupamaa spoiler alert: Aadhya hates Anuj ATG

    Anupamaa spoiler alert: Aadhya hates Anuj

    Recent Videos

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH] anr

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH]

    Video Icon