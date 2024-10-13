Pakistan star Babar Azam dropped for 2nd Test against England? Report sets Internet abuzz, leaves fans divided

In a dramatic turn of events following their recent innings defeat to England, Pakistan has reportedly decided to make significant changes to its squad for the second Test, including the controversial omission of Babar Azam.

In a dramatic turn of events following their recent innings defeat to England, Pakistan has reportedly decided to make significant changes to its squad for the second Test, including the controversial omission of iconic batter Babar Azam. This decision is said to have been reached by the newly formed selection committee during meetings held in Lahore and Multan just days after Pakistan's disheartening loss.

ESPNcricinfo reports that the selection committee, convened by PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi and comprising five appointed mentors, convened shortly after the first Test. Their collective sentiment leaned towards the view that Babar would benefit from a break from international cricket, given his persistent struggle with form. Since December 2022, he has failed to score a Test half-century, with his recent performance against England yielding only 35 runs across two innings. His form has notably dipped, extending his run without a half-century in Test cricket to an alarming 18 innings.

The newly configured selection panel, which includes notable figures like Aaqib Javed, Asad Shafiq, Azhar Ali, and former ICC umpire Aleem Dar, is tasked with the challenging job of reshaping the team. While captain Shan Masood and coach Jason Gillespie publicly supported Babar, advocating for continuity in the squad, the selection committee's majority opinion ultimately favoured his exclusion.

Babar’s reported omission highlights the intense scrutiny surrounding his form, especially after his inconsistent performances against England on a flat wicket. This latest failure has only added pressure to his leadership status, which has already been tumultuous over the past year. After Pakistan's exit from the ODI World Cup in 2023, Babar resigned from the captaincy across all formats. Although he was reappointed a few months later, this second stint has been marred by poor results, including an early exit from the T20 World Cup 2024, leading to his resignation once again.

His struggles have been compounded by personal challenges, as he contemplates whether to participate in the upcoming Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, which begins on October 20. Babar has not played in this first-class competition since 2019, raising questions about his commitment to regain form and focus on his batting.

Babar’s reported removal is not the only adjustment; the team is also considering alternatives for Abrar Ahmed, who remains hospitalized and is unlikely to recover in time. Other spin options, including Noman Ali and Sajid Khan, are being evaluated. Additionally, fast bowler Shaheen Afridi’s participation is uncertain as he continues to recover from a knee injury that has limited his appearances in recent Tests.

As the second Test against England looms on October 15 in Multan, the team faces immense pressure. After suffering six consecutive Test defeats, they currently sit at the bottom of the World Test Championship table, and any further setbacks could have dire implications for the future of Pakistan cricket.

Babar Azam’s reported omission has sent shockwaves through the cricketing community, as he remains a prominent figure in Pakistan cricket despite his recent struggles. Known for his impressive track record, particularly between November 2019 and the end of 2022, when he averaged just under 62 in 25 Tests, Babar’s reported removal raises critical questions about the team's direction and the potential need for a rebuilding phase. With the second Test against England on the horizon, all eyes will be on the newly restructured squad and their ability to recover from recent disappointments.

"A good decision if it happens. Even when Rizwan was not able to perform in home series against England, he was dropped from the 11 and Sarfaraz made a classic comeback with hundreds. Babar Azam should be on the bench and analyse what is he doing wrong," noted one cricket enthusiast on X.

Another user added, "Every legend faces setbacks, but Babar will come back stronger.

"It's a crazy idea. You can't solve a puzzle by removing a piece. How does dropping Babar Azam address the real issues?" remarked a third user.

A fourth user stated, "That would be foolish decision by Pakistan, form is temporary class is permanent."

Here's a look at how fans reacted to the report claiming Babar Azam's omission from the second Test against England:

Latest Videos