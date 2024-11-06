Babar Azam to play under Rohit Sharma? THIS tournament likely to return after 18 years

Pakistani star players like Babar Azam and Shaheen Afridi might play under the captaincy of Indian captain Rohit Sharma, according to reports.

article_image1
Author
Deepu Mohan
First Published Nov 6, 2024, 6:51 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 6, 2024, 6:51 PM IST

We often see foreign players playing under Rohit Sharma in IPL. But imagine this scenario: Rohit Sharma or Virat Kohli captaining an international match with players like Babar Azam, Shaheen Afridi, Mehidy Hasan, and Matheesha Pathirana in their team. This is not just a dream; it's part of a plan that might soon come to fruition. The African Cricket Association (ACA) is reportedly planning to organize such a tournament.

article_image2

The recent AGM of the African Cricket Association discussed reviving the Afro-Asia Cup, previously held in 2005 and 2007. If the African board's plan succeeds, we might soon witness its third edition. Cricket fans are familiar with the Afro-Asia Cup contested between African XI and Asian XI. Most players in the African XI are from South Africa and Zimbabwe, while the Asian XI features players from India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan.

article_image3

Inzamam captained Sehwag, Dravid

The Afro-Asia Cup was first organized in 2005. Pakistan's Inzamam-ul-Haq captained the Asian XI, while Shaun Pollock led the African XI, which also included Graeme Smith. The Asian XI under Inzamam featured six Indian players: Rahul Dravid, Anil Kumble, Virender Sehwag, Irfan Pathan, Ashish Nehra, and Zaheer Khan.

article_image4

Jayawardene, Shoaib Malik in 2007

The Afro-Asia Cup was held again in 2007. Mahela Jayawardene captained the Asian XI in ODIs, while Shoaib Malik led the T20I side, which included Sachin Tendulkar and Munaf Patel. The ODI team featured MS Dhoni, Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly, Yuvraj Singh, Virender Sehwag, Harbhajan Singh, and Zaheer Khan.

Meanwhile, the ACA is also considering launching a mini version of the IPL."We are planning to, after board approval, bring the Africa Premier League. That's what we're busy with at the moment on the sponsorship. Once that comes together, we will go to the board, the board will okay it, and then we will take it from there." ACA CEO Cassim Suliman said.

article_image5

"It's the mini vision of the IPL. So we're taking that concept of the IPL and driving that concept to ensure that everybody benefits in that aspect. As far as where we're going to play, the board will decide. We're going to look at facilities that are going to warrant spectator viewership. It's still at the initial stage. Obviously, we want to do things right the first time to make sure we get the ball rolling on it. But the board will decide exactly who's hosting and from there, we'll take it to them from there. It's going to be like the IPL format, but with a lower status and then we'll grow it from there," he added.

 

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

cricket India's likely playing XI for first T20I against South Africa scr

India's likely playing XI for first T20I against South Africa

cricket Mohammed Shami return delayed, excluded from Bengal Ranji Trophy Team scr

Mohammed Shami return delayed, excluded from Bengal Ranji Trophy Team

cricket Virat Kohli turns 36: Take a look at his incredible numbers across all formats scr

Virat Kohli turns 36: Take a look at his incredible numbers across all formats

IPL 2025 mega auction set to be held in Saudi Arabia's Riyadh at end of November snt

IPL 2025 auction to be held in Riyadh at the end of November; franchises gear up to fill 204 player slots

cricket India T20I Squad arrives in South Africa for four-match Series scr

India T20I Squad arrives in South Africa for four-match Series

Recent Stories

US election 2024 Donald Trump elected 47th President of US: A look at his life, family tree, political career and more snt

Donald Trump elected 47th President of US: A look at his life, family tree, political career & more | In Pics

Phone Scams: 5 ways to protect your money from frauds RBA

Phone Scams: 5 ways to protect your money from frauds

Maha Aghadi? More like 'Maha Anaadi',' says CM Yogi Adityanath in fiery speech AJR

'Maha Aghadi? More like 'Maha Anaadi',' says CM Yogi Adityanath in fiery speech

SBI Reward Points Scam: How to stay safe and avoid online frauds RBA

SBI Reward Points Scam: How to stay safe and avoid online frauds

Ramayana to Animal Park-5 upcoming movies of Ranbir Kapoor RBA

Ramayana to Animal Park-5 upcoming movies of Ranbir Kapoor

Recent Videos

Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

Video Icon