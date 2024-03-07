Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    IND vs ENG, 5th Test: Devdutt Padikkal receives Test cap; Ready for debut show in Dharamsala

    Devdutt Padikkal is set to make his Test debut against England in Dharamsala, having received the coveted Test cap.

    Devdutt Padikkal, the standout batsman from Karnataka, is on the verge of entering Test cricket, having been presented with the prestigious Test cap. The debut is scheduled to unfold in Dharamsala, providing Padikkal with an opportunity to exhibit his skills and establish a presence in the realm of Test cricket. Enthusiastic cricket fans are eagerly looking forward to witnessing the emergence of this young star on the international stage.

    Devdutt Padikkal will feature in the playing XI for the 5th and final Test match in Dharamshala replacing wicket-keeper batsman Rajat Patidar, who faced consecutive failures in three Tests. BCCI said that Rajat Patidar sustained an injury to his left ankle during Team India's practice session on March 6, 2024. Experiencing discomfort on the morning of the game, he was unavailable for selection in the 5th Test. This Test marks a significant occasion as R Ashwin celebrates his 100th Test for India, while Padikkal, the Karnataka batsman, steps onto the field for his maiden Test appearance. 

    The toss in Dharamsala went the way of England and Ben Stokes has decided that they will bat first on this flat looking surface. 

    Teams: 

    India (Playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Devdutt Padikkal, Ravindra Jadeja, Sarfaraz Khan, Dhruv Jurel(w), Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah

    England (Playing XI): Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Ben Stokes(c), Jonny Bairstow, Ben Foakes(w), Tom Hartley, Shoaib Bashir, Mark Wood, James Anderson

    Captain at the toss: 

    Rohit Sharma: "We would have batted first as well. We have performed admirably in this series, and it's an opportunity to end on a high note. The pitch is expected to offer good bounce compared to earlier games, and I don't anticipate significant deterioration. It's a proud moment for Ashwin, a stalwart of Indian cricket. We'll be cheering for him to work his magic. Bumrah returns, and Akash Deep makes way. Devdutt Padikkal makes his debut due to Patidar's injury."

    Ben Stokes: "We've opted to bat first, considering the pitch conditions. It's another chance for us to represent our country. The series has been a great experience, and the team has shown remarkable character in their battles. A special mention to Bairstow, playing his 100th Test, showcasing his commitment. One change for us – Mark Wood comes in."

    Last Updated Mar 7, 2024, 9:31 AM IST
