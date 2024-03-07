IND vs ENG, 5th Test: Ben Stokes defends England's performance despite 1-3 series deficit

Ben Stokes backs his teammates, the team's philosophy, and the coach's strategies, despite trailing 1-3 in the 5-match Test series against India.

Ben Stokes passionately defends the England cricket team's performance in India, despite trailing 1-3 in the 5-match Test series. As the team captain, Stokes stands firmly by the team's philosophy, the mindset of his teammates, and the strategies devised by the coach, irrespective of the challenging conditions on the field. Despite India securing an unassailable 3-1 lead in the series with a victory in the 4th Test at Ranchi, Stokes rejects the notion that the team has regressed in their progress.

According to Stokes, the series scoreline does not accurately reflect the intense competition England has provided to India. He asserts that significant progress has been made during their tour of India, emphasizing that the team hasn't been the typical 'pushovers' that other teams often become in this part of the world.

Speaking to reporters ahead of the final Test in Dharamsala, Stokes expressed the team's unwavering commitment to winning each match. He acknowledged that solely focusing on the results might suggest a backward trajectory, but he insists that both individual players and the team as a whole have undergone substantial evolution during the tour. Stokes emphasises that progression may not always manifest in the scorecards.

Despite the series outcome being determined, Stokes remains eager to conclude the tour on a winning note for England. He underscores the team's resilience, stating that they have not been perceived as easy opponents, unlike many other teams that have faced challenges when playing in India.

Stokes concludes by highlighting the team's special mentality, where every opportunity to play for England is considered unique and valuable. He acknowledges the significance of the tour location while reiterating the team's unwavering dedication to giving their best in every match.

Also Read: Good news for LSG: KL Rahul shares photos of NCA training, signals IPL 2024 comeback; see Instagram post