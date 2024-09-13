Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IND vs BAN Test series: India eyes historic record with win in Chennai clash; know which milestone awaits

    India are currently sitting atop the World Test Championship 2023-25 standings, with a PCT of 68.52. Rohit Sharma and Co. have a total of 10 Tests left to play in the ongoing WTC cycle.

    IND vs BAN Test series: India eyes historic record with win in Chennai clash; know which milestone awaits
    Author
    Sreejith CR
    First Published Sep 13, 2024, 1:32 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 13, 2024, 1:32 PM IST

    India will play host to Bangladesh in a two-Test series, starting from September 19. The hosts are currently sitting atop the World Test Championship 2023-25 standings, with a PCT of 68.52. Rohit Sharma and Co. have a total of 10 Tests left to play in the ongoing WTC cycle and the top two teams at the end of it will face each other in the final at Lords on June, 2025.   

    India are on the verge of creating a historic record when they play Bangladesh in the first Test at MA Chidambaram Stadium next week. Never before in the history of Indian cricket have the wins outnumbered the defeats. But a victory in Chennai will change that statistic. 

    India have so far played 579 Tests, recording 178 wins and as many losses, while 222 matches have ended in draws and one was tied. A victory against Bangladesh in the first Test will mean India's tally of wins in the longest format of the game would be more than the defeats for the first time. 

    India have won their last five Tests in succession against Bangladesh between 2017 and 2022, and Gautam Gambhir's side will be hoping to extend their winning streak. India are a formidable side on home conditions, but Bangladesh are on a high, having thrashed Pakistan 2-0 in the recently concluded two-Test series in Rawalpindi. 

    Bangladesh bowlers are well versed with the subcontinental conditions and they are more than capable of putting up a fight against the No. 1 Test team in the world.  

    After the two-Test series against Bangladesh, India will also play host to New Zealand for three Tests. The much awaited Border-Gavaskar Trophy will begin in Burswood, Australia on November 22. India will play five Tests against the Baggy Greens. 

