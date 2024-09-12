Duleep Trophy: Riyan Parag's stunning 6 wins hearts; netizens laud cleanest hit you'll ever see (WATCH)

Riyan Parag's stunning six over long-off is the ongoing second-round match of the Duleep Trophy between India A and India D at the Rural Development Trust Stadium in Anantpur has gone viral on social media. The right-handed batsman's shot has left cricket fans awestruck. The India A all-rounder played a nice little cameo, scoring 37 runs off 29 balls, including five fours and a maximum, before being dismissed by Arshdeep Singh.

Parag's lone six of his innings came in second ball of the 11 over. The Assam cricketer quickly got into position, before dispatching Vidhwath Kaverappa's good length delivery into the stands. It was a perfect blend of power and timing. Moreover the shot was a testament to the balance and exceptional core strength the 22-year-old possesses. Parag is one of the most athletic cricketer's in the country right now and video's of his heavy lifting in the gym have gone viral in the past.

Parag, who has been been a regular in the Rajasthan Royals team for the last couple years had a breakthrough season in 2024, scoring 567 runs at a strike rate of 138. 46. He earned his maiden India callup in July in a T20I tour of Zimbabwe. The youngster has so far played 6 T20Is and one ODI for Men in Blue and is looking poised to achieve greater heights.

