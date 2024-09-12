Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Duleep Trophy: Riyan Parag's stunning 6 wins hearts; netizens laud cleanest hit you'll ever see (WATCH)

    The India A all-rounder played a nice little cameo, scoring 37 runs off 29 balls, including five fours and a maximum, before being dismissed by Arshdeep Singh. 

    cricket Duleep Trophy: Riyan Parag's stunning 6 wins hearts; netizens laud cleanest hit you'll ever see (WATCH) scr
    Author
    Sreejith CR
    First Published Sep 12, 2024, 5:42 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 12, 2024, 5:53 PM IST

    Riyan Parag's stunning six over long-off is the ongoing second-round match of the Duleep Trophy between India A and India D at the Rural Development Trust Stadium in Anantpur has gone viral on social media. The right-handed batsman's shot has left cricket fans awestruck. The India A all-rounder played a nice little cameo, scoring 37 runs off 29 balls, including five fours and a maximum, before being dismissed by Arshdeep Singh. 

    Also read: Bangladesh announce squad for two-Test series in India

    Parag's lone six of his innings came in second ball of the 11 over. The Assam cricketer quickly got into position, before dispatching Vidhwath Kaverappa's good length delivery into the stands. It was a perfect blend of power and timing. Moreover the shot was a testament to the balance and exceptional core strength the 22-year-old possesses. Parag is one of the most athletic cricketer's in the country right now and video's of his heavy lifting in the gym have gone viral in the past. 

    Parag, who has been been a regular in the Rajasthan Royals team for the last couple years had a breakthrough season in 2024, scoring 567 runs at a strike rate of 138. 46. He earned his maiden India callup in July in a T20I tour of Zimbabwe. The youngster has so far played 6 T20Is and one ODI for Men in Blue and is looking poised to achieve greater heights. 

    Also read: Kerala Cricket League: Sachin Baby's century powers Kollam Sailors to victory against Kochi Blue Tigers

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    cricket Khaled Mahmud: Bangladesh Cricket Board director resigns ahead of India tour scr

    Khaled Mahmud: Bangladesh Cricket Board director resigns ahead of India tour

    cricket Bangladesh announce squad for two-Test series in India scr

    Bangladesh announce squad for two-Test series in India

    athletics TC Yohannan: 50th Anniversary of Historic Long Jump Gold at Asian Games scr

    TC Yohannan: Golden jubilee of historic Asian Games triumph

    cricket Sachin Baby Smashes Century as Kollam Sailors Triumph Over Kochi Blue Tigers in KCL scr

    Kerala Cricket League: Sachin Baby's century powers Kollam Sailors to victory against Kochi Blue Tigers

    cricket Travis Head Smashes Sam Curran for 30 Runs in an Over, Races to 19-Ball Fifty scr

    England vs Australia T20I: Travis Head smashes Sam Curran for 30 Runs in an over

    Recent Stories

    Salman Khan flaunts luxurious diamond watch priced THIS whooping amount; check out jaw-dropping cost HERE ATG

    Salman Khan flaunts luxurious diamond watch priced THIS; check out jaw-dropping cost HERE

    Kerala: Alappuzha Subhadra murder case accused Mathews and Sharmila nabbed from Manipal dmn

    Kerala: Alappuzha Subhadra murder case accused Mathews and Sharmila nabbed from Manipal

    Gautam Adani's luxury car collection: Audi Q7 to BMW 7 series and more gcw

    Gautam Adani's car collection: Audi Q7 to BMW 7 series and more

    Your child struggling to study? Check out key tips to help your children in studies gcw

    Your child struggling to study? Check out key tips to help your children in studies

    CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury passes away: Leaders across party lines pay tribute to veteran leader dmn

    CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury passes away: Leaders across party lines pay tribute to veteran leader

    Recent Videos

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left industry asianet news anr

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left film industry

    Video Icon
    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH) snt

    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Exclusive: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out watch anr

    EXCLUSIVE: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH) AJR

    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH)

    Video Icon