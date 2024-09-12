Duleep Trophy: Arshdeep dismisses Riyan Parag after being hit for four 4's, gives fiery send-off (WATCH)

Arshdeep ended Day 1 with 2/73. Apart from Riyan Parag, the left-arm seamer took the wicket of Tanush Kotian, breaking a 91-run partnership between the latter and Shams Mulani.

Left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh gave a fiery send off to Riyan Parag after dismissing him in the second round match of the 2024 Duleep Trophy in Anantapur on Thursday (September 12). The 25-year-old who normally remains calm on the cricket field pent up all his frustration after the right-handed batter poked an away swinging delivery for a simple catch to the slips.

Arshdeep, who was introduced as the first change, struggled to find his line and length and Parag hit him for three boundaries in four balls. The Rajasthan Royals all-rounder smashed him for another four in the second ball of the 17th-over. The seamer got frustrated but came back, dismissing Parag in the last ball of the over. The Assamese cricketer was looking dangerous, having scored 37 off 29 balls, including five boundaries and a maximum.

Arshdeep almost picked up another wicket so after when Shashwat Rawat got a bottom edge to wicket-keeper Sanju Samson. The umpire didn't raise his index finger above his head and India D captain Shreyas Iyer decided against appealing. Arshdeep's second scalp of the day was Tanush Kotian, it was a much-needed wicket as the latter stitched together a 91 run partnership with Shams Mulani.

Harshit Rana and Vidhwath Kaverappa also accounted for two wickets each on Day 1, while Saransh Jain and Saurabh Kumar took one wicket each. India A ended the day at 288/8 with Mulani (88) and Khaleel Ahmed (15) at the crease.

