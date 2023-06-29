Wasim Akram slams PCB's reluctance to participate in ODI World Cup held in India

The former Pakistan captain, Wasim Akram feels that the Pakistan players won't have any issues playing at the Narendra Modi Stadium or at any other venue.

Wasim Akram, the former captain of the Pakistan cricket team, has strongly criticised the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for its unwillingness to participate in the ODI World Cup held in India. Despite the official release of the tournament schedule, the PCB has cast doubts on the participation of the team led by Babar Azam in the prestigious event. Reports suggest that the PCB has refused to play at the Ahmedabad venue, where the much-anticipated match between India and Pakistan is scheduled to take place on October 15. Akram believes that the PCB's comments on the World Cup venues have only made it a subject of ridicule and mockery.

"I'm all for egos. If you have an ego and understand that what's happening is wrong, then speak up. But again, move on then. Always plan it, always think if we can do it? Can we finish what we've planned to do? If we can't, then don't do this. It ends up becoming a cause for laughter. We're all patriotic for our country. And they will be for their country. No doubt about it. But end of the day, it's only a game. Governments will speak to each other, that's their problem," Akram told the reporters in a video uploaded by Cricket Pakistan.

The former Pakistan captain feels that the Pakistan players won't have any issues playing at the Narendra Modi Stadium or at any other venue.

"There's no issue with it. Pakistan will play wherever they are assigned to play. Simple. This unnecessary stress of 'we won't play in Ahmedabad'...you ask Pakistani players, they don't care wherever their schedule comes," he added.

