    Wasim Akram slams PCB's reluctance to participate in ODI World Cup held in India

    The former Pakistan captain, Wasim Akram feels that the Pakistan players won't have any issues playing at the Narendra Modi Stadium or at any other venue.

    Wasim Akram slams PCB's reluctance to participate in ODI World Cup held in India
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Jun 29, 2023, 5:06 PM IST

    Wasim Akram, the former captain of the Pakistan cricket team, has strongly criticised the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for its unwillingness to participate in the ODI World Cup held in India. Despite the official release of the tournament schedule, the PCB has cast doubts on the participation of the team led by Babar Azam in the prestigious event. Reports suggest that the PCB has refused to play at the Ahmedabad venue, where the much-anticipated match between India and Pakistan is scheduled to take place on October 15. Akram believes that the PCB's comments on the World Cup venues have only made it a subject of ridicule and mockery.

    "I'm all for egos. If you have an ego and understand that what's happening is wrong, then speak up. But again, move on then. Always plan it, always think if we can do it? Can we finish what we've planned to do? If we can't, then don't do this. It ends up becoming a cause for laughter. We're all patriotic for our country. And they will be for their country. No doubt about it. But end of the day, it's only a game. Governments will speak to each other, that's their problem," Akram told the reporters in a video uploaded by Cricket Pakistan.

    The former Pakistan captain feels that the Pakistan players won't have any issues playing at the Narendra Modi Stadium or at any other venue.

    "There's no issue with it. Pakistan will play wherever they are assigned to play. Simple. This unnecessary stress of 'we won't play in Ahmedabad'...you ask Pakistani players, they don't care wherever their schedule comes," he added.

    Last Updated Jun 29, 2023, 5:08 PM IST
    Ashes 2023: Jason Gillespie offers strategic insights to counter England's aggressive batting

    Ashes 2023: Australia asserts dominance on Day 1 at Lord's, amassing 339/5

    ODI World Cup 2023: West Indies on the brink of Elimination as Super Six stage begins

    ODI World Cup 2023: HPCA ready to host 5 matches at picturesque Dharamshala stadium; laud historic moment

    Ashes 2023: Nathan Lyon reaches historic milestone with 100th consecutive Test appearance for Australia

    Acidity problems? Check out 5 natural remedies that you can try

    Chamomile tea to Warm milk - 7 drinks that will help you sleep better

    UAE: Implementation of Tax on overseas spending for Indian tourists postponed

    Skin care: Have oily skin? Check out 5 tips to control it

    Love traditional temple jewellery? Know what makes them so special

    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter

    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

