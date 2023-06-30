Ashes 2023, Lord's Test: Huge blow to Australia as Nathan Lyon could miss remainder of game due to calf injury

Nathan Lyon's participation in the Lord's Ashes Test hangs in the balance after the offspinner suffered a calf injury on the second day. The severity of the injury is such that Lyon may potentially be sidelined for not just the remainder of the match but also the entire series.

Australia suffered a significant setback during the second day of the Lord's Ashes Test when Nathan Lyon had to leave the field due to a suspected calf injury after Tea. The seasoned offspinner experienced discomfort while attempting a catch at fine-leg and was unable to continue playing for the rest of the day.

This unfortunate incident has raised concerns among the Australian team about Lyon's availability for the remaining matches in the series. Interestingly, the ongoing match marks Lyon's remarkable milestone of playing 100 consecutive Test matches for Australia, showcasing his consistency and endurance throughout the years.

"I haven't been up in the sheds yet, but obviously it didn't look good. It doesn't look ideal for the rest of the game," Steve Smith told reporters at the end of the day's play. "I'm not sure how he actually is. But obviously if he's no good, it's a big loss for us.

"He's in his 100th consecutive Test match, which I know he was really looking forward to taking part in and having a role in as well. Fingers crossed he's OK, but it didn't look good."

"For batters I suppose there's loads of us around, so it's a bit different," Smith said reflecting on his absence from the Headingley Test four years ago. "It's not ideal, particularly your spin bowler. But Nathan, if he's no good, he'd be a huge loss."

If Lyon's scans and assessment indicate a longer recovery period, Australia may have to consider bringing in Todd Murphy as his replacement. The young 22-year-old Victorian had an impressive debut series in India earlier this year and has maintained his form and rhythm in the nets, according to Steve Smith.

Lyon's injury could have wider implications for the balance of the delicately poised Test match over the next three days. Australia had relied on a short-ball strategy from their fast bowlers, but without a holding offspinner operating at one end, it places additional strain on the workload of the quicks as they have to shoulder the responsibility of rotating from the other end.

