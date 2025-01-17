Virat Kohli's Ranji participation in doubt after star Indian batter suffers neck sprain: Report

The suspense surrounding Virat Kohli's availability for Delhi’s upcoming Ranji Trophy match against Saurashtra, scheduled to begin on January 23, continues to build. However, a Times of India report quoting reliable sources claimed that Kohli is dealing with a neck sprain and has even taken an injection to aid his recovery. However, the Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) has stated that they have not yet received an official update regarding his status.

"Virat Kohli had a neck sprain and even took an injection for the same. There is a possibility of him skipping the first of the two remaining Ranji Trophy games, and a clearer picture could emerge if the DDCA selectors receive an update," TOI quoted the source as saying.

While Kohli’s participation in the match is still uncertain, his potential inclusion in the Delhi squad cannot be ruled out entirely. It is also possible that the India batter could join the team in Rajkot for training before the game begins, as the Delhi squad is scheduled to leave for the match on January 20. They will have two training sessions before the fixture.

A senior DDCA official indicated that Kohli’s name would likely be included in the squad with a “subject to availability” note. This situation may change depending on the clarity they receive in a meeting scheduled for the afternoon of January 17 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. The men’s senior selection committee, led by coach Sarandeep Singh, is expected to meet to finalize the squad after a net session involving the probables.

Meanwhile, Rishabh Pant has already confirmed his availability for the match against Saurashtra. DDCA officials remain optimistic about his participation in the second match against Railways at home as well.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has mandated that all international players participate in domestic matches as part of a new policy to ensure players remain eligible for national selection and central contracts. The policy emphasizes the importance of playing these fixtures to maintain match fitness, stay connected to the domestic cricket ecosystem, and contribute to talent development.

"Participation in Domestic Matches is mandatory for players to remain eligible for selection in the national team and for central contracts, as per BCCI guidelines. This policy ensures that players remain connected to the domestic cricket ecosystem, fostering talent development, maintaining match fitness, and strengthening the overall domestic structure," the BCCI stated in its policy document.

Exceptions to this rule can be made only under "extraordinary circumstances" and would require approval from Ajit Agarkar, the chairman of the senior selection committee.

As the situation continues to evolve, Delhi fans and cricket enthusiasts eagerly await further updates on Kohli's participation in the upcoming match.

