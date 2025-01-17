BCCI's 10-point diktat to curb 'star culture': Will Gambhir's restrictions enforce discipline in players?

The BCCI, in a decisive move to curb the Indian cricket team’s “star culture,” introduced a 10-point policy on Thursday aimed at fostering "discipline and unity."

The BCCI, in a decisive move to curb the Indian cricket team’s “star culture,” introduced a 10-point policy on Thursday aimed at fostering "discipline and unity." The new measures include mandatory participation in domestic cricket, restrictions on families and personal staff accompanying players on tours, and a ban on individual commercial endorsements during ongoing series.

The changes, reportedly suggested by head coach Gautam Gambhir during a review meeting addressing the team’s recent struggles, come with strict enforcement. Non-compliance could result in penalties, such as deductions from players’ central contract retainers and exclusion from the Indian Premier League (IPL).

The policy overhaul follows India’s dismal performances, including losing the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Australia for the first time in a decade and a 3-0 series whitewash at home against a depleted New Zealand team.

Under the new guidelines, players must seek approval from Gambhir and chairman of selectors Ajit Agarkar for any relaxation, including family stay durations during tours. For overseas tours lasting over 45 days, families can accompany players for a maximum of two weeks. Additionally, restrictions on personal staff and commercial commitments have been tightened.

These measures signal the Board’s intent to prioritize accountability and restore the team’s performance standards.

It appears that the BCCI has fully endorsed Gautam Gambhir’s recommendations from last weekend’s review meeting.

Describing the new measures as a step towards "ensuring professional standards and operational efficiency during tours and series," the policy could potentially become a landmark document in Indian cricket.

"Any exceptions or deviations must be pre-approved by the Chairman of the Selection Committee and Head Coach. Non-compliance may lead to disciplinary action as deemed appropriate by the BCCI," the Board has warned.

"Additionally, the BCCI reserves the right to take disciplinary action against a player which may include sanction against the concerned player from participating in all BCCI conducted tournaments including the Indian Premier League deduction from retainer amount/match fees under BCCI Player contract," it added.

1) Participation in domestic matches

The BCCI has made it mandatory for players to participate in domestic matches, emphasizing the importance of staying connected to grassroots cricket.

“This policy ensures that players remain engaged with the domestic cricket ecosystem, fostering talent development, maintaining match fitness, and strengthening the overall domestic structure,” the BCCI stated.

Any exemptions from this mandate will require formal notification and approval from chairman of selectors Ajit Agarkar.

The directive comes in response to the long-standing absence of star players from the Ranji Trophy circuit. Notably, Virat Kohli last played a Ranji match in 2012, a year before Sachin Tendulkar’s final appearance in 2013. Meanwhile, under-fire skipper Rohit Sharma hasn’t featured in a Ranji Trophy game since 2015.

2) Players traveling separately with families

Families can join players for a maximum of two weeks during tours exceeding 45 days. Players will now be required to travel with the team for matches and practice sessions, as the BCCI seeks to enforce "discipline and team cohesion."

The Board has discouraged separate travel arrangements with families, stating that any exceptions must be pre-approved by head coach Gautam Gambhir and chairman of selectors Ajit Agarkar.

This policy follows instances of non-compliance, including a superstar player traveling separately during last year’s South Africa tour. Similarly, during the recent Australian series, two high-profile players refused to travel with the team, with one even chartering a private flight to move between cities.

3) Excess baggage limit

Players will now need to adhere to specified baggage limits set by the team, with any excess baggage costs to be borne by the individual. For long tours, the baggage weight limit has been capped at 150 kg.

This policy was introduced after instances of players traveling with families and including luggage for their partners, children, and personal staff within their own baggage allowance.

4) Restriction on individual staff on tour/series

Personal staff, such as managers, chefs, assistants, and security personnel, will now be restricted from accompanying players on tours or series unless explicitly approved by the BCCI.

The issue first came to light when Gautam Gambhir’s personal manager’s presence at the team hotel raised concerns. While Gambhir has agreed to keep his secretary away from the setup, he has also ensured that personal chefs of certain younger star players will not be allowed into the team environment without approval.

5) Sending bags separately to the Centre of Excellence

Players have been instructed to coordinate with the team management regarding the equipment and personal items sent to the Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru.

“Any additional costs incurred due to separate arrangements will be the player's responsibility,” the BCCI stated.

This directive comes after instances where senior players sent their equipment or kits to the NCA well ahead of their arrival for rehab, often gaining a reputation for failing to cover the excess costs.

6) Team travel requirement

Players are expected to travel with the team for matches and practice sessions, with separate travel arrangements requiring pre-approval.

7) Leaving practice sessions early

All players will now be required to stay for the entire duration of scheduled practice sessions and travel together to and from the venue, a move aimed at promoting "commitment" and fostering a "strong work ethic within the team."

This measure ensures that star players, who previously used separate cars to leave practice sessions at their convenience, will now have to remain for the full duration.

8) No personal shoots during ongoing series

Additionally, the BCCI has prohibited players from participating in personal shoots or endorsements during an ongoing series or tour to eliminate "distractions."

9) Mandatory participation in BCCI functions

Players are now required to attend official BCCI functions and participate in shoots as part of the new policy.

10) Post-series stay requirement

Players must stay with the team even if matches or series conclude earlier than scheduled, according to the new policy.

