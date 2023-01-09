Big Bash League: enjoy the tournament to the maximum with 1xBet!

The bookmaker tells us about the new season's expectations and a new promotion for the tournament with huge prizes.

Another season of the Big Bash League is underway and we have already seen some edge of the seat thrillers. Perth Scorchers became the Champions last season by defeating Sydney Sixers in the final and won their fourth BBL title in the process. It remains to be seen who goes on to claim the coveted title this year but the Scorchers along with some other teams have a really good shot at it.

Who will take part in the tournament?

A total of eight teams will be seen taking part in the league. They are Adelaide Strikers, Brisbane Heat, Hobart Hurricanes, Melbourne Renegades, Melbourne Stars, Perth Scorchers, Sydney Thunder and Sydney Sixers.

The Scorchers are the most successful team among them, with four titles to their name. The Sixers are their close rivals having won three titles, including back-to-back Championships in the 2019-20 and 2020-21 seasons. Apart from them, Melbourne Renegades (2018-19), Sydney Thunder (2015-16), Brisbane Heat (2012-13) and Adelaide Strikers (2017-18) have won a title each.

BBL top players you will wish to watch

Chris Lynn (Adelaide Strikers) holds the record for the most runs amassed in BBL history. Lynn has scored 3005 runs in 102 matches, at an excellent average and strike-rate of 34.54 and 148.83 respectively. Aaron Finch and Glenn Maxwell sit in second and third positions, with 2817 and 2673 runs to their names respectively.

As far as the record for the most wickets is considered, Sydney Sixers' Sean Abbott tops the list with 125 wickets taken at 20.87 runs a piece. Andrew Tye and Kane Richardson are just behind Abbott with 118 and 117 scalps to their names respectively.

Last season, Hobart Hurricanes' Ben McDermott emerged as the highest run-scorer. McDermott amassed 577 runs at an excellent average of 48.08 and an outstanding strike rate of 153.86.

That includes a couple of centuries as well. Veteran pacer Peter Siddle, who plays for the Adelaide Strikers, led the wickets' column with 30 scalps to his name at a superb average of 17.73.

A lot of talented youngsters and experienced veterans will be seen putting on a show in the upcoming season once again and all of them will have their eyes set on the ultimate prize - the Big Bash League Trophy!

