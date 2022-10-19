Asia Cup 2023: After Jay Shah's comments of neutral venue, PCB mulls ICC World Cup pullout

Jay Shah commented on Tuesday that the 2023 Asia Cup would be held in a neutral venue, as India won't be travelling to Pakistan. Now, the PCB is mulling pullout from the 2023 ICC World Cup, slated to be held in India.

The Indian and Pakistan cricket boards have repeatedly been on a collision course. On Tuesday, BCCI secretary Jay Shah said that the Asia Cup 2023 would be played at a neutral venue instead of Pakistan. Consequently, the neighbours threatened a boycott of the ICC World Cup 2023, slated to be held in India. The 2023 edition of the 50-over Asia Cup hosting rights have been awarded to Pakistan by the Asian Cricket Council (ACC), which would be a precursor to the marquee CWC in India. Incidentally, Shah is also the president of the ACC. The matter of India playing the Asia Cup in Pakistan was stated as BCCI presented notes to its members before Tuesday's Annual General Meeting (AGM) in Mumbai.

"We have decided to play at a neutral venue," Shah was quoted as saying by multiple cricket websites following the AGM conclusion. One of the reasons for not playing in Pakistan was that there had been precedence in the past of continental events shifting to a neutral venue. India hasn't voyaged to Pakistan since the Asia Cup 2008, and following the Mumbai terror attack on November 26 of that year, the planned bilateral series in 2009 was called off.

The other reason mentioned was the Sri Lankan team bus being assailed by terrorists in Lahore, following which no international team toured the nation for more than a decade due to security issues. Pakistan did tour India for a concise six-game white-ball series in 2012, but there hasn't been any bilateral cricket between the two in the previous ten years. The two sides have only played at various International Cricket Council (ICC) and ACC events.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has been irked as international cricket has restarted in its nation, with all top countries like England, Australia, and West Indies journeying to play Tests and white-ball rubbers. Sources close to PCB chairman Ramiz Raja pointed out that the options they are mulling after Shah's statement include pulling out of the CWC in India.

"The PCB is now prepared to take hard decisions and play hardball because it is also aware that the ICC and ACC events will have to face commercial liabilities and losses if Pakistan does not play India in these multi-team events," a senior PCB official informed PTI. Upon being contacted, the PCB refused to give an authorised response to Shah's statement.

"We have nothing to say at the moment, but yes, we will look at things and take up this matter at appropriate forums like the ICC board meeting in Melbourne next month," a spokesperson expressed. However, it has been learnt that the PCB chairman and other senior officials were especially bitter about Shah's announcement.

"The PCB officials are surprised at the timing of Jay Shah's statement because there is still nearly a year to go before the Asia Cup is held in Pakistan in September 2023," communicated an insider. He added that the PCB was conscious that the issue of India travelling to Pakistan for the Asia Cup was on the schedule during the BCCI AGM but didn't anticipate any report on this issue at this time.

"The PCB is wondering in what capacity Jay Shah has stated that the ACC will look to relocate the Asia Cup to UAE out of Pakistan because the hosting rights were awarded by the executive board of the ACC, not the president," the PCB source conveyed.

PCB could pull out of ACC membership

The PCB sources also declared that Raja would send a strongly-worded letter to the ACC on the matter and demand an emergency meeting of the ACC board to be assembled in Melbourne next month to examine Shah's statement. The insider also declared that the PCB had considered several options and would not be accepting any disorder to its hosting rights.

"One option under consideration will be to pull out of the ACC, as the PCB believes the ACC was formed to promote and develop cricket in the region and forge unity among the member nations. But, if the president of the ACC is going to give statements like these, there is no use for Pakistan to remain in the body," the insider concluded.

(With inputs from PTI)