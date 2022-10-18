ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs PAK: Kohli, Babar practice batting together in the nets (WATCH)

India and Pakistan are gearing up for their opening clash in the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 in Melbourne on Sunday. Ahead of the same, both teams are heavily sweating it out in the nets, while Virat Kohli and Babar Azam together batted in the nets.

The cricket world is again down with the Twenty20 (T20) fever, as the 2022 ICC T20 World Cup is underway in Australia. The format of the tournament remains the same as last year. While the group stage is underway with some lower-ranked sides, the top-ranked sides would get their campaign underway in the Super 12 stage. As for Team India, it will open things against arch-rival Pakistan at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Sunday. Ahead of the same, both teams are currently practising in Brisbane, where they are also playing their official warm-up matches. On Tuesday, players from both sides were sweating it out in the nets, including former Indian skipper and top-order batter Virat Kohli, along with Pakistani openers Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan.

In a video shared on Twitter, the three can be seen batting simultaneously in the practice strips at the Gabba. Notably, all three happen to be practising similarly while mostly facing short-pitched deliveries. It has been proved time and again that despite not playing bilateral cricket, the players from the two sides have mutual respect, which is always reflected in central International Cricket Council (ICC) and Asian Cricket Council (ACC) competitions.

Kohli and Babar have been in an irregular form of late, especially since the 2022 Asia Cup in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). However, it could all change in the T20WC. While Kohli is slowly returning to his shape, Babar is still struggling. Moreover, Pakistan has had the edge over India recently, having won two of the three matches since the T20WC last year in the UAE.

On Monday, Indian seamer Mohammed Shami briefly interacted with Pakistani seamer Shaheen Afridi before India's warm-up clash against Australia. Both were also seen discussing seam bowling and taking tips from each other.