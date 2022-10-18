Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    New BCCI president Roger Binny reveals one concern plaguing Team India; vows to resolve it

    World Cup winner Roger Binny was on Tuesday elected as the 36th president of the BCCI, taking over from Sourav Ganguy to run the world's richest cricket board but the sports body's AGM concluded without any discussion on the ICC Chairmanship.  

    First Published Oct 18, 2022, 8:22 PM IST

    New BCCI President Roger Binny stated on Tuesday that elite Indian players' frequent injuries are a cause for concern shortly after taking office and pledged to "get to the bottom of it all." His priority also includes enhancing domestic cricket pitches.

    "We will look to improve on what we can do to reduce the injuries to players," Binny told reporters in Mumbai after taking over the BCCI presidency from Sourav Ganguly. 

    "Players getting frequently injured is a concern, and we wish to get to the bottom of it all and see how it can be changed for the better. We have excellent doctors and trainers at the National Cricket Academy (in Bengaluru), but we must look to reduce the injuries and improve recovery," Binny added.

    India has fielded as many as 40 players across formats in 2022, with injuries being the main reason, apart from multiple series being held simultaneously. 

    Due to injuries, the squad will be without its top pacer Jasprit Bumrah and standout all-arounder Ravindra Jadeja. Bumrah could not play because of a back stress problem, but Jadeja recently had surgery on his right knee.

    Initially listed as a reserve, Deepak Chahar, who tore his quadriceps muscle in February and then experienced back pain while recovering, was also unable to play because of an injury.

    During his interaction, Binny also stressed the importance of improving the pitches used for domestic cricket in India. 

    "There needs to be more life in the wickets at home so that our teams would not have the problem of adjusting when travelling abroad - like in Australia, where there is more pace and bounce."

    World Cup winner Binny, 67, was elected unopposed at the BCCI AGM (Annual General Meeting) alongside Jay Shah, who was re-elected as the secretary for a second successive term. 

    Ganguly was present at the meeting as the representative of the Cricket Association of Bengal, where he is set to return as president. Binny, who played 27 Tests and 72 ODIs for India, takes charge ahead of the ODI World Cup in India next year.

    (With inputs from PTI)

