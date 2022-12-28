Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Pakistan Cricket Board may sue Ramiz Raja for his outburst

    Ramiz Raja was ousted as the PCB Chairman last week, with Najam Sethi replacing him. Following the same, Raja lashed out at PCB for ill-treating him, and now the cricket board is mulling suing him.

    Pakistan Cricket Board PCB may sue Ramiz Raja for his outburst-ayh
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Dec 28, 2022, 8:01 PM IST

    On Wednesday, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) threatened to take legal action against Ramiz Raja after a war of words broke out between the Board's new management committee and the former chairman following his abrupt exit. Last Thursday, Raja was removed as PCB chairman by the country's government, which appointed a 14-member committee headed by Najam Sethi to run the affairs of the game for the next four months. Following his sacking, Raja alleged that he was not even allowed to take his belongings from the board office after the government suspended the constitution.

    "Najam Sethi tweets at 2 in the night that Ramiz Raja is out. Is this respect for a former captain? I was not even allowed to collect my belongings at the office. The morning after the announcement was made to remove me, they were around 17 people running all over the PCB offices as if they owned it," Ramiz said on Monday on his YouTube channel.

    ALSO READ: IND VS AUS 2022-23: 'GOING TO DO AS MUCH AS I CAN TO GET IT RIGHT AND TRY TO GO TO INDIA' - CAMERON GREEN

    "It was as if I had committed some crime, and I would take some incriminating evidence from my office. What tamasha [drama] is this? These people have just come to enjoy themselves and get the publicity... they know nothing about cricket," added Raja. The former batter said that one shouldn't expect anything good for Pakistan cricket with the new committee in power.

    "What happened to me is political victimisation and vendetta just because I was appointed by the opposition party, although I have no political links with anyone. I was appointed based on my cricket and administrative credentials," Ramiz affirmed. He said the committee was taking decisions which would eventually destroy the environment in the Pakistan dressing room.

    ALSO READ: ARSHDEEP SINGH NOMINATED FOR ICC EMERGING CRICKETER OF YEAR AWARD

    Raja also spoke about the difference in expenses he incurred on the board as chairman and the amount Sethi had spent as chairman in the past. "These people know nothing about cricket. They have just come in for the glory and limelight. I am bitter and frustrated because I was not allowed to complete my three-year tenure, and all my plans for the betterment of Pakistan cricket have been demolished to accommodate one person," he continued.

    Sethi and the committee were stung by Ramiz's remarks and have issued a statement insisting that they reserved the right to take legal action against the former captain for his allegations. The statement said that Ramiz's comparison of his and the current chairman's expenses during his last term is misleading and inaccurate as the circumstances are incomparable.

    ALSO READ: SHREYAS IYER, RAVICHANDRAN ASHWIN GAIN BIG IN ICC TEST RANKINGS POST BANGLADESH HEROICS

    As per the PCB, Sethi's expenses were higher since he had to travel abroad as the Pakistan Super League (PSL) and international matches were held in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). "Pakistan Super League 2016 to 2018 were held offshore, implying many visits to the UAE to organise the marquee tournament. However, no PSL allowances have ever been paid to current chairman Sethi and this information has been merely presented as a potential payable.

    "In contrast, PSL 2022 was held under former chairman Mr Raja and was staged only in Karachi and Lahore. Foreign tour expenses are high for the current chairman Mr Sethi as, during his previous tenure, PSL and Pakistan's home international matches were played outside Pakistan. Therefore, the current chairman was required to frequent visits to the UAE for PSL and bilateral series and related meetings. All travel expenses were approved by the appropriate authorities and were duly audited [internally and externally]," highlighted Raja.

    ALSO READ: BAN VS IND 2022-23 - MOHAMMED SIRAJ'S BAGGAGE MISPLACED DURING RETURN FROM DHAKA; FANS SLAM AIRLINE

    The statement also claimed that "car allowance was paid to the current chairman Mr Sethi as per the Board of Governors' approval as he had used his armoured vehicle due to security threats. "On the contrary, the PCB provided former chairman, Mr Raja, with a brand new armoured vehicle costing PKR 16.5 million," Raja further noted.

    "Security expense of current chairman Mr Sethi was high owing to additional security that needed to be provided to him as he was a former chief minister of the Punjab province and the Intelligence Bureau and Special Branch Punjab had issued advisory of threats to him," concluded Raja. The PCB also said it had never stopped Ramiz from entering the stadium and his belongings would be returned to him on Wednesday, and he was always welcome to come to the stadium.

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Last Updated Dec 28, 2022, 8:01 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Bangladesh vs India, BAN vs IND 2022-23: Mohammed Siraj baggage misplaced during return from Dhaka; fans slam airline-ayh

    BAN vs IND 2022-23: Mohammed Siraj's baggage misplaced during return from Dhaka; fans slam airline

    CAC could meet on December 29 to interview incumbent selectors, Chetan Sharma likely to be shortlisted again-ayh

    CAC could meet on December 29 to interview incumbent selectors, Chetan Sharma likely to be shortlisted again

    India vs Sri Lanka, IND vs SL 2022-23: BCCI phasing out Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and KL Rahul from T20I?-ayh

    IND vs SL 2022-23: BCCI 'phasing out' Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and KL Rahul from T20I?

    Australia vs South Africa, AUS vs SA 2022-23, Boxing Day/MCG/2nd Test: Fresh Spidercam debate sparks after Anrich Nortje gets hit by it-ayh

    AUS vs SA 2022-23, Boxing Day Test: Fresh 'Spidercam' debate sparks after Anrich Nortje gets hit by it

    BAN vs IND 2022-23: Was missing red-ball cricket in general - Jaydev Unadkat after his India comeback in Bangladesh-ayh

    'Was missing red-ball cricket in general' - Jaydev Unadkat after his India comeback in Bangladesh

    Recent Stories

    Noted filmmaker Mani Ratnam directorial Ponniyin Selvan 2 to release in theatres by April 2023 vma

    Noted filmmaker Mani Ratnam directorial Ponniyin Selvan 2 to release in theatres by April 2023

    West Bengal: PM Modi to inaugurate Joka-Taratala segment of Kolkata Metro on December 30; check details - adt

    West Bengal: PM Modi to inaugurate Joka-Taratala segment of Kolkata Metro on December 30; check details

    IND vs AUS 2022-23: Going to do as much as I can to get it right and try to go to India - Australia Cameron Green-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23: 'Going to do as much as I can to get it right and try to go to India' - Cameron Green

    India COVID scare 39 passengers from abroad test positive in 2 days Health Minister to visit airport on Thursday gcw

    India COVID scare: 39 passengers from abroad test positive in 2 days; Health Minister to visit airport

    Arshdeep Singh nominated for ICC Emerging Cricketer of Year award-ayh

    Arshdeep Singh nominated for ICC Emerging Cricketer of Year award

    Recent Videos

    T shirt hi chal rahi hai Rahul Gandhi leaves media in splits on winter morning at Congress HQ

    'T-shirt hi chal rahi hai...' Rahul Gandhi leaves media in splits on winter morning at Congress HQ

    Video Icon
    Check out sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik's giant Santa Claus sculpture

    Check out sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik's giant Santa Claus sculpture (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    BSF shoots down Pakistani drone in Punjab's Ferozepur Sector

    BSF shoots down Pakistani drone in Punjab's Ferozepur Sector

    Video Icon
    PM Modi, Mallikarjun Kharge share 'Millet only' lunch in Parliament; special chefs brought in AJR

    PM Modi, Mallikarjun Kharge share 'Millet only' lunch in Parliament; special chefs brought in

    Video Icon
    football WATCH: How Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe dominated Qatar World Cup 2022 snt

    WATCH: How Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe dominated Qatar World Cup 2022

    Video Icon