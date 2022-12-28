MS Dhoni's daughter Ziva gets a surprise gift from Lionel Messi; check it out

MS Dhoni is enjoying his retired life and is a family man. Meanwhile, his daughter Ziva has earned a special gift, which happens to be from the 2022 Qatar World Cup-winning Argentine superstar Lionel Messi.

Legendary former Indian skipper-cum-wicketkeeper MS Dhoni is retired from international cricket. Still, he continues to entertain his fans in the Indian Premier League (IPL) by continuing to lead former four-time champion Chennai Super Kings (CSK). However, outside IPL, he is now primarily a family man, as he has been spending quality time with his wife Sakshi and daughter Ziva. Meanwhile, his daughter recently received a special gift, which happens to be from one other than the legendary Argentine superstar Lionel Messi, who won the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar last week.

In a recent picture of Ziva shared on her Instagram handle, she is seen sporting an Argentine number 10 jersey, the same one that Messi wears. But, what is unique about the jersey is that it is signed by Messi, with "PARA ZIVA" written on it, which translates from Spanish to "For Ziva". ALSO READ: No Barcelona return for Messi as Argentina's World Cup-winning captain 'agrees to stay at PSG'

While in the first photo, Ziva points at Messi's autograph; in the other, she gives out a cute and happy face while donning the jersey. Meanwhile, the post was captioned, "Like father, like daughter!"

