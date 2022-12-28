Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    MS Dhoni's daughter Ziva gets a surprise gift from Lionel Messi; check it out

    First Published Dec 28, 2022, 8:47 PM IST

    MS Dhoni is enjoying his retired life and is a family man. Meanwhile, his daughter Ziva has earned a special gift, which happens to be from the 2022 Qatar World Cup-winning Argentine superstar Lionel Messi.

    Image credit: Ziva/Instagram

    Legendary former Indian skipper-cum-wicketkeeper MS Dhoni is retired from international cricket. Still, he continues to entertain his fans in the Indian Premier League (IPL) by continuing to lead former four-time champion Chennai Super Kings (CSK). However, outside IPL, he is now primarily a family man, as he has been spending quality time with his wife Sakshi and daughter Ziva. Meanwhile, his daughter recently received a special gift, which happens to be from one other than the legendary Argentine superstar Lionel Messi, who won the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar last week.

    Image credit: Ziva/Instagram

    In a recent picture of Ziva shared on her Instagram handle, she is seen sporting an Argentine number 10 jersey, the same one that Messi wears. But, what is unique about the jersey is that it is signed by Messi, with "PARA ZIVA" written on it, which translates from Spanish to "For Ziva".

    ALSO READ: No Barcelona return for Messi as Argentina's World Cup-winning captain 'agrees to stay at PSG'

    Image credit: Ziva/Instagram

    While in the first photo, Ziva points at Messi's autograph; in the other, she gives out a cute and happy face while donning the jersey. Meanwhile, the post was captioned, "Like father, like daughter!"

    Image credit: Lionel Messi/Instagram

    As for Messi, following the WC triumph, he would now be returning to club duties with French champion Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), where he has verbally agreed to pen an extension to his contract, which expires at the end of the ongoing season next year.

