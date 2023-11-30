Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    'Haven't signed anything yet': Head coach Rahul Dravid on contract duration with Team India (WATCH)

    "The BCCI engaged in productive discussions with Rahul Dravid after the term of his contract ended following the recently concluded ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 and unanimously agreed to further the tenure," stated the official BCCI statement.

    Head coach Rahul Dravid clarified on Thursday that he has not yet formalized any paperwork regarding the duration of his contract extension with Team India. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had announced on Wednesday the prolonged contracts for Rahul Dravid and the support staff of Team India.

    Also read: India squad for South Africa tour: No Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli in ODIs and T20Is; new captains named

    However, the official announcement did not disclose the specific duration of Dravid's contract, along with that of the rest of the staff. When questioned about the length of his contract, Dravid commented, "It's announced officially, I haven't signed anything yet, let the papers come officially from the BCCI."

    The coaching staff, including batting coach Vikram Rathour, fielding coach T Dilip, and bowling coach Paras Mhambrey, will continue their stint with Team India as the BCCI also extended the contracts of the support staff.

    Dravid's second stint with Team India is set to begin with the tour of South Africa from December 10, featuring three ODIs and T20Is each and two Tests. The red-ball leg is scheduled to start from December 26.

    Following the South Africa tour, Team India will engage in a five-match Test series against England at home, leading up to the ICC T20 World Cup in June in the West Indies/USA. Dravid took over as head coach, succeeding Ravi Shastri, after India's early exit in the Super 12 stage of the ICC T20 World Cup in 2021. Initially appointed for a two-year term, Dravid's tenure concluded with India's runners-up finish in the recently concluded ICC Cricket World Cup at home.

    Also read: WATCH: Uganda team's dance after creating history with T20 World Cup 2024 qualification wins hearts

