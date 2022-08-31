Asia Cup T20 2022, IND vs HK: Twitter flares up as Kohli, Suryakumar hit half-centuries

India is putting on a batting display against Hong Kong in Asia Cup T20 2022 in Dubai on Wednesday. While India posted a competitive total of 192/2, Virat Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav struck half-centuries each, flaring up Twitter.

It has been a terrific batting show by the Indian batters in Game 4 of the 2022 Asia Cup T20. The Group A encounter is being played at the Dubai International Stadium on Wednesday, while India posted a competitive total of 180/2. It was aided by former skipper and top-order batter Virat Kohli, who played an effective knock of 59 as he struck his 31st half-century in the Twenty20 Internationals (T20Is). He was also aided by Suryakumar Yadav, who remained unbeaten on 68, smashing his sixth T20I 50. As a result, the Twitter world flared up for both of their knocks.

With his half-century, Kohli also became the joint-most 50 scorer in the format alongside his counterpart and Indian skipper Rohit Sharma, both doing so in 31 instances. Also, he is the joint-most half-century scorer in the T20 format of the Asia Cup alongside Dinesh Chandimal, with both doing so on two occasions.

The half-century was vital for Kohli to give him confidence, heading deeper into the tournament. He has been going through a rough patch for quite some time, and with the 2022 ICC T20 World Cup fast approaching, he needed it more than ever to retain his place with Team India.

As for India, it was invited to bat first by HK, with openers KL Rahul (36) and Rohit (21) putting on a 38-run partnership. Later, Rahul and Kohli added 58 for the second, while Kohli and Suryakumar nailed it with a 98-run contribution for the third, as India successfully posted a challenging total.

Brief scores: IND 192/2 (Rahul- 36, Kohli- 59*, Suryakumar- 68*; Ghazanfar- 1/19) vs HK