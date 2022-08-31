Asia Cup T20 2022, IND vs PAK: Teams fined for maintaining slow over-rate

India met Pakistan in the 2022 Asia Cup T20 opener in Dubai on Sunday. Both teams were penalised with a fielder less at the boundary for slow over-rate. Now, both teams have been fined by the ICC.

Arch-rivals India and Pakistan have been fined 40 per cent of their match fees. They maintained a slow over-rate during their opening Group A game of the Asia Cup T20 2022 at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday. ICC Elite Panel of Match Referee Jeff Crowe inflicted the sanctions after Rohit Sharma and Babar Azam's sides were ruled a couple of overs short of their respective targets following the consideration of time allowances.

"In accordance with Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to minimum over-rate offences, players are fined 20 per cent of their match fees for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time," ICC said in a statement on Wednesday.

"Both captains pleaded guilty to the offence and accepted the proposed sanction, so there was no need for a formal hearing," added the release. On-field umpires Masudur Rahman and Ruchira Pilliyaguruge, along with third umpire Raveendra Wimalasiri and fourth umpire Gazi Sohel, levelled the sanctions.

India won the high-voltage match by five wickets, courtesy of an all-round effort from Hardik Pandya. Pakistan was forced to keep an extra fielder inside the circle towards the closure of the Indian run chase for the slow over rate.

(With inputs from PTI)