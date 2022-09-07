Asia Cup 2022: India knocked out as Pakistan tames Afghanistan; Men in Blue supporters heartbroken

It was the end of Team India's campaign in the 2022 Asia Cup. On Wednesday, Pakistan defeated Afghanistan by a wicket to seal its place in the Final alongside Sri Lanka, leaving the Indian fans heartbroken.

Team India has nobody else but itself to blame after it was knocked out of the Asia Cup 2022 in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). On Wednesday, arch-rival Pakistan defeated Afghanistan by a wicket, with four balls to spare, during their Super 4 clash at the Dubai International Stadium. A win from the Afghans would have kept the Indians alive and in contention for the Finals. However, it was never to be, as the Pakistanis pulled off a dramatic finish, thus knocking out the Men in Blue and Afghanistan. As a result, it will take on Sri Lanka in the Final on Sunday, while the Indian supporters have been left heartbroken by this result.

India will take on Afghanistan in its final Super 4 game at the same venue, which will be nothing more than a dead rubber. Also, Pakistan will face off against Lanka on Friday, which would be more of a warm-up match ahead of Sunday's high-octane Final. While Pakistan would be chasing its third Asian title, Lanka would be hunting for its sixth.

As far as Team India is concerned in the tournament, it was off to a convincing start in the group stage, defeating Pakistan and Hong Kong. However, it failed to come up with the best of shows in the Super 4s, losing to Pakistan on Sunday and followed by another heartbreaking loss to Lanka on Tuesday.

With the ICC T20 World Cup ahead, India must seriously reassess its squad. After playing the Afghanistan game, India will be back home to play a three-match Twenty20 International (T20I) series against Australia from September 20 and three T20Is against South Africa from September 28 before the T20WC from October 16 in Australia.