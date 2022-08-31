Asia Cup 2022, IND vs HK: Social media glad as India trounces Hong Kong to sail into Super 4s

India performed stellar against Hong Kong in the 2022 Asia Cup in Dubai on Wednesday. With a 60-run victory, the Men in Blue have sailed into the Super 4s, while social media was glad about the Indians' performance.

It was an all-around performance by Team India, as it pounded minnows Hong Kong by 60 runs in Game 4 of their Group A clash during the Asia Cup 2022 at the Dubai International Stadium on Wednesday. With this win, the Men in Blue have comfortably sailed into the Super 4 stage of the tournament, having won both their group stage matches, defeating Pakistan in the previous game at the same venue. As for this match, Virat Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav happened to be the top performers for India. Nevertheless, social media was glad that the Indians got the job done in the opening stage of the competition.

Winning the toss, HK skipper Nizakat Khan opted to bowl, as openers KL Rahul (36) and Rohit (21) put on a 38-run partnership before medium-pacer Ayush Shukla got rid of the latter in the fifth over of the Powerplay. However, Rahul and Kohli (59*) added 58 for the second wicket before the former was dismissed by leg-spinner Mohammad Ghazanfar in the 13th.

Nonetheless, Kohli and Yadav (68*) ensured that they steered the ship thereon and did it successfully, adding 98 runs for the third wickets while both smacked their 31st and sixth Twenty20 International (T20I) half-century. Eventually, India ended on a competitive total of 192/2, while Kohli scripted a couple of records.

In reply, HK lost two wickets by the sixth over of the PP, with 51 runs on the board. With HK looking decent in its batting, it was slow in scoring. And while it looked to accelerate after the tenth over, it kept losing wickets at regular intervals and was eventually down to 116/5 by the 18th.

Zeeshan Ali (26*) and Scott McKechnie (16*) added 36 for the sixth wicket, but to no avail, as the Indian sealed a comprehensive 40-run win, sealing its Super 4s berth. However, not being able to bowl out HK could be a matter of concern for the Indian bowlers, especially pacer Avesh Khan, who was heavily expensive, conceding over 50 runs in his allotted four overs.

As for the Indian bowlers, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Ravindra Jadeja were the most successful ones, bagging a wicket each for just 15 runs each, while the latter was heavily economical.

Brief scores: IND 192/2 (Rahul- 36, Kohli- 59*, Suryakumar- 68*; Ghazanfar- 1/19) defeated HK 152/5 (Hayat- 41, Shah- 30; Bhuvneshwar- 1/15, Jadeja- 1/15) by 40 runs.