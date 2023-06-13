Ashes 2023: Allan Border backs Boland to retain his place in the Australian squad after WTC Final heroics

Former Australian captain Allan Border has expressed his endorsement for seamer Scott Boland, suggesting that Australia should stick with the same playing eleven that competed in the World Test Championship (WTC) final for the upcoming Ashes series against England. Boland was called in as a replacement for Josh Hazlewood, who was sidelined due to a side strain.

Scott Boland was the third seamer in the lineup alongside Cummins and Mitchell Starc, showcased a consistent and persistent line, posing a constant threat to the stumps during the finals of the World Test Championship against India. Despite delivering shorter deliveries compared to his counterparts, he proved to be a significant presence and claimed five crucial wickets in the Test match

Also Read: Gautam Gambhir blames 'Hero-Worship' culture for India's struggle to win an ICC Trophy

Border believes that Boland deserves to retain his place and continue his impressive performances. He drew comparisons between Boland and Terry Alderman, emphasising their suitability for English conditions and their ability to make an impact with their accurate bowling.

“Boland has to stay. He was threatening all the time against India. It was just like Terry Alderman and Terry was just phenomenal in England. They are both the perfect pace for English conditions in the way they kiss the wicket,” said Border

“Boland’s style of bowling and his general accuracy makes him the prototype English bowler. In those conditions, Boland is just about first picked. They have to keep the same team that beat India,” he added.

If selected in the Australian squad for the Ashes, Scott Boland is expected to play a crucial role. Boland has displayed excellent form and skills, and his ability to consistently threaten the opposition with his accurate bowling makes him a valuable asset for the team in the upcoming series.

Also read: Highly anticipated India-Pakistan clash set for October 15, draft schedule of ICC ODI World Cup is out