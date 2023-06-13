Highly anticipated India-Pakistan clash set for October 15, draft schedule of ICC ODI World Cup is out

India and Pakistan are set to face each other on October 15, while England will play New Zealand in the opener on October 5. The final schedule is expected to be released next week.

The schedule for the upcoming ODI World Cup reveals that India will face Pakistan on October 15 in a highly anticipated match, while England will play against New Zealand in the tournament opener on October 5. The matches will be held in Ahmedabad, which has a stadium with a seating capacity of over 100,000. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has prepared this initial schedule and shared it with the International Cricket Council (ICC) for feedback from the participating countries.

The draft schedule also includes other significant matches such as India's opening game against Australia in Chennai three days after the tournament opener. The venues for the semi-finals, scheduled for November 15 and 16, have not been mentioned in the draft schedule. The final match will take place on November 19 in Ahmedabad, the same venue as the opening game.

Also read: 'Chokers'! Meme fest explodes after India's wait for ICC trophy continues as Australia win WTC title

Pakistan will play matches at five different venues during the league phase. Apart from their match against India in Ahmedabad, Pakistan will face the two teams advancing from the Qualifier in Hyderabad on October 6 and 12. They will also play against Australia in Bengaluru on October 20, Afghanistan on October 23, and South Africa on October 27 in Chennai.

Other matches for Pakistan include Bangladesh in Kolkata on October 31, New Zealand in Bengaluru on November 5 (day match), and England in Kolkata on November 12, which is currently scheduled as the final match of the league phase.

Other notable matches in the draft schedule include Australia vs New Zealand in Dharamsala on October 29, Australia vs England in Ahmedabad on November 4, and New Zealand vs South Africa in Pune on November 1.

Also read: 'Retire Vadapav': Sack Rohit Sharma & Rahul Dravid, demand angry Indian fans after Australia conquer WTC title

The announcement of the fixtures has been delayed, which is unusual considering the World Cup is only four months away. In the previous two editions of the tournament in 2015 and 2019, the schedule was finalised more than a year in advance.

The BCCI secretary, Jay Shah, mentioned on May 27 that the schedule would be released during the World Test Championship final, but the reason for the delay has not been provided. Despite the growing eagerness among fans from overseas to make travel arrangements, the ICC has not been able to provide ticketing details due to the schedule delay.

The final schedule is expected to be released early next week.