'And, she says Yes': Cricketer Arjun Hoysala's picturesque proposal to Veda Krishnamurthy wins hearts

Veda Krishnamurthy is seemingly set to start a new innings in her life. She said 'Yes' to her boyfriend and Karnataka cricketer Arjun Hoysala. As a result, the two are all set to get engaged, while the picturesque proposal won hearts.

Prominent Indian woman cricketer and batter Veda Krishnamurthy might soon be beginning a new chapter and innings in her life, especially in her personal life. On Sunday, her boyfriend and fellow Karnataka cricketer Arjun Hoysala made a picturesque proposal to her, while she said 'Yes' to him. Thus, it is evident now that their engagement is imminent, with the marriage to follow soon after. The couple took to their Instagram handles to share pictures of the proposal, which happened to be in a hill station, as they were seen hugging each other after the proposal.

Hoysala captioned the post, "And, she said 'Yes' 💍". The post saw reactions and comments from fellow Indian cricketers and her teammates, including Vanitha VR, Jhulan Goswami, Meghana Sabbineni, R Samarth, Nikitha Shiv and Anirudha A Joshi. Also, her family sources confirmed that the engagement would likely be held on September 18, reports IANS.

Veda has had a tough time in her personal life since COVID began in 2020, as she lost her mother and sister to the deadly virus. She is currently out of the Indian setup and is working hard to crawl her way back to the side. She plays Karnataka and has also featured in 48 One-Day Internationals (ODIs) and 76 Twenty20 Internationals (T20Is).

Veda has scored 829 ODI runs in 41 innings at an average of 25.90, including eight half-centuries and a top score of 71. She has also hammered 875 T20I runs in 63 innings at 18.61 with a couple of 50s and a top score of an unbeaten 57. She was a part of the Indian side that ended up as the runner-up during the 2017 ICC Women's World Cup in England.

As for Hoysala, he has played for Karnataka just once during the Ranji Trophy in 2016. He has also featured in the Karnataka Premier League (KPL), currently playing for Namma Shivamogga.