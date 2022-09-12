Asia Cup 2022: 'I criticised Md. Rizwan, people attacked me on social media' - Wasim Akram

Mohammad Rizwan was the best batter in Asia Cup 2022, finishing as the highest run-scorer. However, he was still subject to criticisms from Wasim Akram. Unfortunately, the latter was attacked on social media for his comments.

Image credit: Wikimedia Commons & Getty

Pakistan came up short in the 2022 Asia Cup Final, losing to Sri Lanka by 23 runs at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday. While Lanka won its sixth Asia Cup title, Pakistan remains stranded with two, still hunting for its third. The one thing that turned out to be positive for Pakistan was its batting, as wicketkeeper-opener Mohammad Rizwan finished as the tournament's highest run-scorer. However, he was still subject to criticisms from legendary former Pakistani all-rounder Wasim Akram, as he criticised his sluggish approach. Consequently, the latter was attacked on social media for his comments.

Image credit: Getty

Talking to Star Sports after the Final, Akram revealed, "At the beginning of the tournament, I had said that the openers wouldn't mess up but struggle in games like these. That's exactly what happened today. He [Rizwan] had done the same thing against Hong Kong, if you remember." ALSO READ: Asia Cup 2022 Final, PAK vs SL - Sri Lanka clinches 6th title as netizens laud islanders' comeback

Image credit: Getty

"I criticised him, which was healthy criticism. And people attacked me on social media. Pakistan people said that I don't support Rizwan. I will give you the right and straightforward opinion if you want my opinion. I am not the guy who will lie about what I see. Black is black, and white is white for me," added Akram.

Image credit: Getty