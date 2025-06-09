Working at home is comfortable and convenient, but it can create health problems if not managed properly. Long hours sitting at a desk, no exercise, and blurred work-life boundaries can destroy your physical and mental well-being. These seven tips work well to maintain your health while working from home.

7 ways to work from home without disturbing your health:

1. Create an Ergonomic Workspace

An effective workplace can do away with posture disorders and pain. Invest in a good chair, adjustable desk, and proper lighting to reduce body fatigue.

Tip:

Set your screen at eye level, and your back well supported by your chair.

2. Structure a Routine

Without set hours, your work day may extend into your leisure time, which contributes to burnout. Establish consistent work hours and maintain the balance.

Tip:

If you can, plan to start and stop working at the same time each day. You will be developing a good work habit.

3. Take Breaks

You may be working longer hours than you would at the office which means you may be sitting long hours, tire and have tight muscles. Get up and take breaks often, at least once each hour to stretch, walk or rest your eyes.

Tip:

You could use the Pomodoro technique for your breaks during work time- work for 25 minutes then take a break for 5 minutes.

4. Continue to Be Active

Being inactive is unhealthy for your body. To keep active, schedule exercise, yoga or a stretching program into your day.

Tip:

You could also schedule a 15-minute workout or go for a walk sometime during your lunch hour.

5. Eat Well

When you are working from home, you may find yourself eating at odd hours, and munching mindlessly which will likely impact your energy. Plan and prepare healthy food and drink water to prepare for your productive day.

Tip:

Try and keep away from processed meals and eat whole foods- fruits, nuts and home-cooking!

6. Boundaries Between Work and Life

Blurring the lines between the workplace and your home may contribute to stress.Establish boundaries by employing a dedicated workspace and closing the laptop at the conclusion of the workday.

Tip:

Notify colleagues regarding working hours to avoid overnight disruptions.

7. Maintain Mental Well-Being

Remote working may be isolating sometimes. Engage in social activities, mindfulness practices, or hobbies to maintain mental well-being.

Tip:

Schedule virtual coffee breaks with colleagues or meditate to reduce stress levels.